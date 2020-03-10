On paper, UL senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner brings the most experience to his unit after the graduation of team leader Jacques Boudreaux.

But Gardner doesn’t feel any more pressure to be the unit’s leader as spring practice begins in preparation for the 2020 season.

“Not at all,” Gardner said. “I think we have four guys right now that are ready to go play. We have guys in that room that are ready to step up and ready to show they can play. This is the spring they can do it.

“So I feel like everybody has an equal opportunity to show their skills and show their skill sets. I believe in everybody in that room. We just all have to work together and continue to grow together.”

In addition to confidence in his teammates, Gardner also has a checklist of things he wants to improve on in his personal game.

“I need to work on my physicality, my footwork and not being as casual,” Gardner said. “When I had my exit meeting with coach (Billy) Napier, those were the three main things I took from it and I’ve been working day in and day out to try and fix that.”

Some of it is mental toughness, while other upgrades in those areas should come with time.

“Well, not being as casual is being aggressive, trying to be more of that leader, more of a leader role,” the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Gardner said. “Being more physical, we really haven’t done anything in pads yet, but I’m striking the bags after practice, after our runs — just trying to get anything to use my hands.

“With my feet, I’m on the ladder just doing different drills with coach Nico (Johnson, quality control coach) after practice and he’s definitely been helping me out a lot. I just take that and try to continue to grow and better my game every where I can.”

Nevertheless, Gardner’s experience figures to play a huge role in helping his younger teammates adjust to new linebacker coaches and a new defensive coordinator.

The “install” doesn’t just happen automatically.

“If you don’t want to do it, you’re not going to understand it,” Gardner said. “If you don’t want to take the time to learn it, it’ll be very complicated. You definitely have to dial in and focus and take the time to understand it.”

A year ago, Gardner was the defense’s fifth-leading tackler with 47 total tackles and a forced fumble. That gives him a leg up, but there’s also more competition for playing time.

There are also a few changes being discussed at the linebacker spots.

“If we ran out there today, I think (Lorenzo McCaskill) and Ferrod would be out there,” Napier said. “But we certainly have (Jordan) Cordova, (Jourdan) Quibodeaux and Kris Moncrief is going to play inside linebacker as well and certainly will get some of those reps.

“We’re going to play with that outside-backer, d-line, inside-backer, we’ve got lots of work to do to develop roles there and it’ll be very competitive. But for the most part, you’re going to see Moncrief, McCaskill, Cordova, Quibodeaux to go along with Ferrod, who has the most experience in that room.”

Gardner said his relationship with McCaskill will speed up the transition of losing Boudreaux.

“Me and him work together through practice and after practice,” Gardner said. “We’ve just got to continue to grow that bond and be able to play with each other on a string. We’ve just got to know each other are and just be able to trust each other.

“I think playing with Lorenzo is going to be great for us this season. It was great for us last season. Like in the bowl game, I played a lot of my reps with me and Lorenzo. It was a great experience and I think it’ll be really good this season as well.”