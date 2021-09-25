There were a lot of good things to say about every area of the UL squad after Saturday’s 28-20 road win over Georgia Southern.

The offense hit on two long touchdown passes. The defense limited the Eagles’ offense to 6-of-15 on third down and 1-of-5 on fourth down.

And the special teams blocked two kicks, including the first blocked field goal in 10 years.

But despite all of those contributions, there was still a feeling of dissatisfaction being the winning smiles during the postgame celebration.

Once again, the game shouldn’t have been that close.

Like so many times over the past two seasons, the Cajuns weren’t able to deliver the knockout punch when an opponent was staggering.

“I think when we watch this tape tonight or tomorrow, we’re going to see opportunities where we had them on the mat and we could have made them tap out and we didn’t do that,” Napier said. “That’s going to be an area of our team where we need to improve.”

Typically it takes consistency in execution to achieve that feat. So far this season, that hasn’t been there.

“There were times where we’ve got them in a full nelson and we just don’t put them away,” quarterback Levi Lewis said. “We’ve got to put a big emphasis on that. There’s been a lot of games where we have teams in a choke hold and we just seem to let them go – let them breathe. We’ve got to fix that issue.”

For senior linebacker Ferrod Gardner, it’s a matter of repeating good efforts.

+14 UL's unusual block party took pressure off game-saving defensive stand UL’s special teams have had their ups and downs thus far this season. The kicking game was certainly on point Saturday at Georgia Southern.

“Like today in the game plan, we fit up plays perfectly and they’ll come around and run the same exact play, and we don’t fit it up perfectly,” Gardner said. “It’s in those situations where coach Toney has really been preaching consistency and execution.”

Defensive Andre Jones said the game plan was on point.

“The plan, it was a great plan,” said Jones, who had five tackles and two pass breakups in the win. “Anything they capitalized on, it was given to them – probably just not in our right gap or something like that, not having the right leverage on a play or a missed tackle.”

Offensively, the problem seems pretty easy. This unit is simply not good at converting on third down and hasn’t been all season long.

Even with touchdown passes of 46 and 48 yards by Lewis, the Cajuns only finished with 378 total yards in the game. That’s because UL only converted three times in 14 tries on third down.

Certainly you have to give Georgia Southern’s defense credit for being focused for the Sun Belt opener, but this was an Eagles’ defense giving up 383 passing yards and 525 total yards a game over the first three games.

“They had their team ready to play,” Napier said. “They were tough. They were physical, which is what you would expect. We kind of felt that way after watching the first two games. They’re close and getting better and improving.”

UL's defense actually enjoyed carried the load down the stretch during Cajuns' victory STATESBORO, Ga. - It wasn’t that UL quarterback Levi Lewis and the rest of the Ragin’ Cajuns offense didn’t appreciate the defense’s effort wi…

Napier said UL’s passing game missed several opportunities to do more damage early in the game, and the defense giving up a 76-yard touchdown run on third down didn’t help the cause either.

If it was a one-time thing, UL fans would probably shrug off that aspect of Saturday’s win. After all, a win is a win and a road win is always good, especially in league play.

But South Alabama’s defense on paper is much better than Georgia Southern and the all-important Appalachian State game is only a few weeks away.

It’s not a secret issue. Now it’s just a matter of somehow finding a solution before it’s too late.