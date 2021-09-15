After a home opener that left fans unsatisfied and UL athletic director Bryan Maggard apologetic, it seems some improvements are coming to Cajun Field concessions before the Ragin' Cajuns Thursday night game vs. Ohio.
After the team's 27-24 win over Nicholls on Saturday, Maggard emailed a message to to Ragin’ Cajuns Athletic Foundation members and season-ticket holders apologizing for "inefficiencies within our concession services (Saturday) evening that included infrastructure issues which negatively impacted the speed of transactions, resulting in long lines and congestion causing fans to miss portions of the game."
In his letter, Maggard promised improvements and on Wednesday he sent another message with details about those improvements.
"I wanted to follow-up on my letter shared early Sunday morning following our football team’s win over Nicholls on Saturday night. A number of individuals have been working extremely hard to establish the in-game experience that our fans deserve, particularly as it relates to our food and beverage service," Maggard wrote.
Starting Thursday night, Maggard said, improvements to concessions services will include:
- Adjusting credit card machines from a wireless broadband system to ethernet hardlines to avoid cellular interference and greatly enhance the speed of payment transactions.
- Dedicating five additional Sodexo managers from the South Louisiana district to ensure each zone has a dedicated manager throughout the game while providing training to local staff.
- Requesting additional hawkers to enhance in-seat service as well as additional employees with Responsible Vendor cards to assist with beverage service and quality control.
- Implementing cash only lanes at every permanent concession stand, with clearly marked signage, to better organize and distinguish payment options and locations.
- Adding newly designed menu boards for ease of product selection at concession stands.
- Adding Dean-O’s and Jambalaya Shoppe as vendors. Converting all vendors to a cash only payment method to expedite transactions.
- Providing free popcorn with any fountain drink purchase and $2 domestic draft beer specials — Thursday game only.
- Enhancing grilling stations to reduce time for restocking concession stands with hot products such as burgers and hot dogs.
- Procuring adequate amounts of product to avoid running out of concession items.
- Developing a clear and concise food and beverage map that denotes names and locations of concession stands, outside vendors, and satellite beverage points of sale. Map to be distributed on Athletics social platforms beginning Wednesday for fan use during game.
- Creating a total of seven new water only and beer only stations located throughout main concourses and promenade level that will be cash only to expedite transactions and provide relief to other points of sale locations.
- Adding four ATM machines (six total) to ensure cash access for fans.
- Improving overall stadium electrical power with 200 amp generator support.
Attendance at Saturday’s game, which was the first full-capacity gameday experience since the pandemic began and one of only three Saturday home games for UL this season, was an announced 25,147.
It was the largest crowd for a Cajuns home game since the team's 2018 season-opening win over Grambling.
While mid-week games have tended to have lower attendance, Maggard encouraged fans to give Cajun Field another chance at the 7 p.m. game, which