After drawing 10 penalties for 100 yards in against Eastern Michigan a week ago, the Cajuns were flagged five times or 30 yards in the first half Saturday and finished with 11 penalties for 85 yards.
"We’ll look at it on tape," UL coach Michael Desormeaux said after his team's 33-21 loss to Rice in Houston. "It’s been pretty one-sided the last two weeks. That's something that’s frustrating quite a bit. Those guys, I know they’ve got a tough job as officials. I’m not going to sit here and comment on some things.
"We’ve got to play clean and not give them a reason to call it. But you know, certainly it gets to be a little bit frustrating whenever it’s one-sided. We’ve got to look in the mirror and say, ‘What are the things that we can clean up that we need to?'
"I certainly don’t think any official goes out there and wants to throw a flag on us, so we’re giving them a reason. We’ve got to address it."
On offense, the Cajuns were penalized for holding to help lead to their first punt and then illegal procedure one play before Chandler Fields threw his first interception of the season.
That turnover ended a streak of seven straight games without a turnover for the Cajuns.
On the defensive side, Kris Moncrief was signaled for a horse collar infraction two plays before the Owls hit a 31-yard field to end the first half.
For the second straight week, Desormeaux hinted at his players getting a raw deal.
"We pride ourselves on being disciplined. We talk about it all the time, it takes a bigger man to walk away from things sometimes than retaliate," he said. "But these are young men and you can only take so much. It’s not OK. We’ve got to continue to do the right thing and have more discipline than that."
Special teams issues
It wasn’t just the offense experiencing trouble in Saturday's loss at Rice. The Cajuns’ special teams units had some difficulty as well.
UL’s first punt was returned 40 yards to the Cajuns’ 35. The Cajuns’ defense held to force a punt, but the field position battle took a hit.
The kickoff coverage team wasn’t at its best either, allowing a 25-yard kickoff return.
At the half, the Owls held a 73-0 cushion over the Cajuns in return yards.
Jamarion Peterson was ejected from the game after throwing a punch during a punt, costing the Cajuns 15 yards of field position as well.
UL later got an offsides flag on a kickoff to squash some momentum.
Third-down woes
While third down continued to be a struggle for UL's offense, its defense didn't fair much better.
On offense, UL only converted three times in 11 tries on third down and missed on both fourth-down attempts.
Defensively, Rice was 9 for 15 on third down conversion and 1 of 2 on fourth down.
"Their quarterback (TJ McMahon) played really well tonight," Desormeaux said. "He made a couple of really unannounced plays where he scrambled and extended plays and made plays down the field that were backbreakers for us.
"The guy made some plays. We’ve got to plaster and play closer in those situations, but when you’re on defense all night, you get tired. It’s hard to play all night like that. Again, it comes down to I’ve got to do my job on offense."
McMahon's biggest play was a 39-yard completion to wide receiver Isaiah Esdale on third-and-13 with the game still just 19-14.