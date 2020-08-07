Even though he wasn’t playing like he had for 26 starts over the previous two seasons, it’s not like Cole Prudhomme just totally sat out of last season with little effort.

In fact, the former Eunice High standout embraced a new role to help out the Ragin’ Cajuns during their historic 11-3 season.

In effect, the 6-4, 302-pound career center was another assistant coach for the Cajuns.

“Last year while I was out, I did a lot of GAing (graduate assistant) in a sense with (offensive coordinator) coach (Rob) Sale. I was in a lot in the film room, learning the game through the coach’s perspective.

“That helped me a lot learning how the game works as a player and then how the game works from a coach’s perspective.”

Indeed, so many things that didn’t always make sense during his first few years as a collegiate football player suddenly did.

“I think the biggest thing from the coach’s perspective is the learning the why behind everything,” Prudhomme said. “Why are we working to the back? Or why is the combo here? More or less, you see the whole picture, the whole puzzle”

And yes, it’ll now be a lot easier for Prudhomme to understand why coaches scream so much on occasion.

“I think the biggest thing is the frustration,” Prudhomme said. “When a coach tells you to do something several times and you’re still making the same mistake … As a player, you’re thinking, ‘Why you getting so mad?’ but when you look at it from a coach’s perspective, this is what needs to be done and this is why it needs to be done.”

All the free time also allowed Prudhomme to focus more on the finer points of playing guard. As he watched teammate Shane Vallot replace him in style, Prudhomme realized his way back to the starting lineup this fall after getting his sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA could end up being a guard.

“While I was out all last season, I put in a lot more time focusing on the left guard position, and right guard,” Prudhomme said. “Just learning the little details of how to play left guard and what to look for against a defense. Now I’m applying it in our practices and it’s coming together well.”

Even while he was relegated to his home during the quarantine period, Prudhomme worked on his potential new position.

“Through these past few months, I’ve been getting some reps at left guard and while we were quarantined, I got some reps at left guard on my own,” Prudhomme said. “It’s feeling more natural.”

Nothing is set in stone as camp began Friday. The early thought, however, is that sophomore O’Cyrus Torrence will move to right guard to play next to Max Mitchell and the left guard spot would be up for grabs.

Prudhomme, Vallot and Sale himself all agreed no starting positions are nail down just yet.

The idea at this point is that iron sharpens iron.

“Shane came in last year and played very well,” Sale said. “I’m not going to deny that and he’s not going to deny that. But tomorrow is what, the seventh, so let’s go. What makes every body better is competition. Shane’s going to make Cole better and Cole’s going to make Shane better.”

However August camp plays out on the offensive line, the most important factor is Prudhomme feels healthy enough to do whatever the staff asks.

“I feel fine,” Prudhomme said. “I’ve been 100 percent since we reported back. I’ve been 100 percent since the end of spring when COVID started.”

The recent 10 days of mini-camp really strengthened Prudhomme’s confidence in his physical condition.

“We’ve done OTAs and I’ve been feeling fine through there,” he said. “It’s non-contact, but my agility is there and by strength is there. I’m squatting really good numbers, so I feel 100 percent.

“And when we do put pads on, I’ll have a knee brace to protect me.”