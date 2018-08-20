It’s transition time for UL-Lafayette’s football team.
The Ragin’ Cajuns are done with preseason training camp, with classes starting for the university’s fall semester Monday. But they’re not quite ready to devote full attention to Grambling, whom the Cajuns host Sept. 1 in their season opener.
So the Cajuns will get ready for some season-long challenges for the next two days, when they will practice in the afternoons after spending virtually all of training camp in evening workouts.
“We’re going to start moving toward some opponent preparation,” Cajuns coach Billy Napier said Monday, “not necessarily the teams that we play first in the year but teams that we play throughout the year that present concepts that are different than what we practice against every day … maybe an offense that runs triple option, heavy personnel, a zone read team. Offensively, we’ll work on the different pressure that we’ll see that may create problems for us.”
Concentrating on the Tigers’ visit less than two weeks away will begin Wednesday before an off-day on Thursday. The squad will work Friday through Sunday in settling into “game week.”
The Cajuns held their last full-contact scrimmage Saturday evening at Cajun Field, and Napier said the lengthy scrimmage was a mixed bag for his team.
“We got a lot accomplished and I think we’ve got some positions where things are sorting out to some degree,” he said. “We got a lot of good film for us to not only evaluate but for the players to continue to learn and improve and make progress.
“That said, there were things that we need to improve overall. The body language and mental toughness weren’t up to standard. I don’t think we handled the heat and humidity very well after we went a little bit earlier in the day. Yesterday we tried to really define for the guys what mental toughness is, recover and improve our sense of urgency relative to attention to detail.”
Quarterback race
Napier said Monday that most offensive positions are starting to solidify on the depth chart, with the notable exception of quarterback. Sophomore Levi Lewis of Baton Rouge and senior Andre Nunez of Pacoima, Calif., split time with the number one and two offensive units in Saturday’s scrimmage.
“This is the one (position) that’s probably the most competitive in my opinion relative to both guys having been very effective,” he said. “Both guys have shown that we can operate at full, all cylinders firing. We’ve still got two practices where it’s kind of in training camp mode where it’s going to be very competitive.
“We’re not ready to name a starter for sure. I don’t know that you can say anyone separated themselves (Saturday). When you watch the tape, both did a lot of things well, both made some mistakes. We’re going to evaluate the total body of work, but right now if we had to put either one of them out there, I’d be okay with it.”
Other positions
No official depth chart has been released, but Napier said the other offensive skill positions and the offensive front are virtually set for the opener.
“Our outside receivers are pretty settled, running back we know who we can feature there, we know where we are from a tight end perspective,” he said. “Offensive line wise, I feel good about the seven or eight players we have there.”
Defense is another matter.
“It’s exactly where we were at going into the scrimmage,” Napier said of the defensive unit. “We still have some really competitive spots at corner and in that second and third defensive lines. Our inside ‘backer group is deep and we’ve got plenty of guys that are game ready, and we’re starting to see guys really make progress at outside ‘backer. I think that’s a big positive.”
Bam and bigger roster
With the start of classes, the Cajuns can by NCAA rules expand their roster past the 110 allowed during fall camp. Napier said the Cajuns added 20 players to their dress-out group Monday for its afternoon practice.
“We’ll be at max capacity now,” he said.
The most notable of those additions is junior wide receiver Jarrod “Bam” Jackson, whose lingering toe injury put him off the 110-man roster. The Reserve-East St. John product, who caught 18 passes for 219 yards and two scores last fall, returned to practice Monday.
“That’s one of the areas with our team that we’ve tried multiple players,” Napier said, “but certainly in the spring he proved to be a very effective guy, a lot of consistency there, very stable, a great competitor, a tough guy with great ball skills. He was with us in training camp rehabbing, obviously he couldn’t go to the meetings and couldn’t participate in practice, but he was around and he’s making progress. He’s ready to do some things with the team.”
Napier said that Jackson will do as much as he physically can in workouts, and hoped he would be at full speed for the opener.
Lagniappe
Junior Alex Allen of Slidell-Northshore has established himself as the Cajuns’ third tight end behind senior Matt Barnes and juco signee Johnny Lumpkin. “He’s a guy that has surfaced in that third ‘H’ back role,” Napier said, “he’s a guy that’s worked really hard and improved himself” … Running back Elijah Mitchell had his first extensive contact work in Saturday’s scrimmage, after missing last year’s final seven games and all of spring workouts with a foot injury.