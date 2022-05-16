It wouldn’t take much of an imagination to consider the possibility Gerry Glasco could be coaching against the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in this weekend’s NCAA Clemson Regional in South Carolina.
Perhaps some have forgotten Glasco was actually hired as the new hitting coach at Auburn under head coach Mickey Dean on Sept. 19, 2017.
A month later, UL parted ways with coach Michael Lotief and two months later, Glasco was hired as the Cajuns’ next head softball coach.
Five years later, Glasco, is in an alternate universe of a different kind.
He’s separated from his Sun Belt Conference champion squad as it prepares for Friday’s 1:30 p.m. central time regional showdown with Dean’s Auburn Tigers in Clemson.
Glasco tested positive with COVID-19 and therefore can’t practice with the team this week in preparation for Friday’s NCAA opener.
His earliest possible reunion with the No. 3-seeded Cajuns (45-11) would be Thursday.
“On the pitching side, I’ve been with them since the fall,” UL pitching coach Justin Robichaux said. “On the offensive side, it gets kind of tricky. Coach (Glasco) has his philosophy on getting ready. The preparation doesn’t change. It really wouldn’t matter who we’re playing rolling up to the conference tournament or the regional.”
With that said, Robichaux admitted, “ the communication is going to be interesting.”
Despite this unwanted obstacle, the Cajuns are hoping to display the kind of resiliency required to overcome the injuries, team chemistry issues and youthful miscues on the field throughout the past two seasons.
“This is probably one of the most mentally-resilient teams I’ve ever been around,” Robichaux said. “I think that’s their secret sauce moving forward. This is just another day for them to be quite honest with you.
“(Assistant coach) Lacy (Prejean) does a really good job of communicating with coach just as myself. The idea is to not miss a beat and continue to move forward.”
The kind of roll the Cajuns have been on should make that goal easier to achieve than normal.
UL is currently riding a season-high 13-game winning streak, as well as 22 wins in the last 23 games.
“I think we’re entering a time where you want to be hot at the right time and coming off of South Alabama (conference tournament), we’re 4-0,” Robichaux said. “We pitched really well. We only gave up four earned runs throughout that stretch. Offensively, exploded in that championship game with the home runs.”
In those four Sun Belt tournament wins, UL showed the ability to win both low-scoring games – 4-2 over Coastal Carolina and 1-0 over Texas State - and higher-scoring contests, like 9-1 over Troy and 7-1 over Texas State in the finals.
“One of the biggest pieces is you can’t take a pitch off, specifically moving into postseason play,” Robichaux said. “The game of softball can turn on a dime on you. When it comes to momentum, momentum is everything. Momentum can change pitch to pitch and at-bat to at-bat. I thought for the most part we did a really good job of gaining the momentum and keeping the momentum, especially in the championship game.”
On the flip side, Auburn isn’t exactly on a roll. The Tigers lost 1-0 to Missouri in the opening round of the SEC Tournament and was swept by No. 11-seeded Tennessee to close out the regular season.
In all, the Tigers (39-15) enter Friday’s game on a five-game losing streak.
“Clemson, we’re really not looking at them right now,” Robichaux said. “It’s heavy Auburn. We’re going to go in there with the preparation that we’ve gone in throughout the lifespan of the season. I know they can pitch it really well. Their number one (Maddie Penta) established up in the zone with some hard stuff. I think she’s 70, 71 miles an hour pitching up in the zone.
“Offensively, they’ve got some girls that slug. They’re heavy right-handed. I think they’ve got two lefties that are mainstays.”
Clemson Regional Schedule
(All times Central)
Friday's Games
Game 1: Clemson vs. UNC-Wilmington, 11 a.m.
Game 2: Auburn vs. Louisiana, 1:30 p,m,
Saturday's Games
Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner, Noon
Game 4: Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser, 2:30 p,m,
Game 5: Game 3 Loser vs Game 4 Winner, 5 p,m,
Sunday's Games
Game 6: Game 3 Winner vs Game 5 Winner, 11 a.m.
Game 7: (if necessary). 1:30 p.m.