UL softball coach Gerry Glasco wears his emotions on his sleeve.
He’s never been real good at hiding them.
He was naturally miserable with the one-run losses to Texas State and McNeese and just elated with how his Ragin’ Cajuns trounced Troy in a series sweep over the weekend.
So to expect Glasco to low-key this weekend’s Sun Belt road series with league-leading South Alabama would be a bit unrealistic.
“As huge as the Troy series was, the South Alabama series is even bigger,” he said. “I believe it’ll determined the Sun Belt championship.”
The series begins at 6 p.m. Thursday in Mobile, followed by 6 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday.
“It's going to be a battle for the Sun Belt championship,” Glasco said. “The conference title is going to be on the line. They’re playing really well right now. They’re extremely well coached. They’ve got great pitching. They’re usually going three pitchers in three days. We’re going to hook up and it’s going to be a really good battle.”
Olivia Lackie (8-4, 1.90 ERA, 2 saves, 84.2 IP, 127 K), Jenna Hardy (6-7, 2.20, 86 IP, 69 K) and Allie Hughen (0-3, 4.87, 27.1 IP, 27 K) have made all of the Jaguars’ starts this season.
UL counters with new ace Sam Landry (12-2, 1.99, 74 IP, 102 K), along with Kandra Lamb (7-4, 1.93, 65.1 IP, 92 K) and Meghan Schorman (6-4, 2.35, 65.2 IP, 76 K).
“I believing our pitching staff is really underrated,” Glasco said. “I think that this pitching staff is outstanding. Its looked like it at times and there have been times when it didn’t look like it.”
The Cajuns have been on fire of late at 26-10 overall and 12-3 in Sun Belt play, while South Alabama is 16-14 and 9-1.
“Those two one-run losses – one of them in 13 innings – that’s hard to take,” Glasco said. “each game we did so many things wrong in every area – pitching, offense, baserunning, defense. And yet, we only lost by one run in each. The only way that happens is if you’re a pretty good ball club.
“When you’re the head coach and you know you’ve got a pretty good ball club, it just eats at you and it just cuts your guts out.”
One of the recent reasons for UL’s excellent stretch is freshman outfielder Kayla Falterman, who is unofficially leading the team in hitting at .458 without enough at-bats yet to qualify as the team leader just yet.
“Falterman’s a special player,” Glasco said. “I had a travel ball coach tell me a couple of weeks ago, ‘She’s really not your kind of player.’ I don’t know what that means, except I’m kind of known for more power hitters and she’s more of a slapper.
“I said, ‘I’m going to tell you one thing, she’s my kind of competitor and my kind of person. She’s just a first-class student athlete. It’s fun to see Falterman show what she can do in her own way.”
There will still be nine conference games left on the schedule after this weekend, but the race could get complicated the rest of the way with UL having played five more league games at this point. It’ll come down to winning percentage.
For example, if UL wins two of three this weekend and both teams win the remainder of their Sun Belt games, South Alabama’s winning percentage would be .863 at 19-3 and UL’s would be .851 at 23-4.
“The onus is on us to win three games,” Glasco said. “Our intent will be to go into that series and do everything we can to pick up three wins and sweep the series.
“That said, they’re 9-1 in the Sun Belt. They’re a very good ball club and they’re playing very well. They’re very well-coached and they’re at home, so will we be able to do that? That’s a question mark that only our young team will answer this weekend.”