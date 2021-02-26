NEW ORLEANS — UL sprinter Kiana Foster added more Sun Belt Conference Track and Field honors to a successful week on Friday when she was named the Women’s Most Outstanding Track Performer in a release by the league office.
Foster, who captured individual titles in both the 60-meter dash and 200-meter dash, was one of 14 Ragin’ Cajun who earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors during the recent SBC Indoor Championships that concluded on Tuesday.
After setting a school-record in the preliminaries of the 60-meters (7.48 seconds) on Monday, Foster came back and set a school-record in the women's 60-meter dash with a time of 7.37. Foster, making her SBC Championships debut after missing last year's event due to injury, helped UL sweep the 200 clocking a time of 23.97 seconds in the women's race with Brock Appiah claiming the men's crown with a time of 21.31.
Foster, Serenity Rogers and Reagann Leleux each earned first-team All-Sun Belt Conference honors for the fourth-place women’s team with Appiah, Rylan Theyard and Chandler Mixon earning first-team honors for the third-place men’s team.
Six UL athletes - Trejun Jones, Nathan Fergusson, Cole Courtois, Obdarius Ware, Tyrell Hargrove and Jamhad Booth – each earned second-team All-SBC honors while Emoni Coleman (women’s 800-meters) and Yves Cherubin (men’s 60-meter hurdles) were named to the third team.