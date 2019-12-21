The long break between the Sun Belt Conference championship game on Dec. 7 and the Jan. 6 LendingTree Bowl against Miami of Ohio in Mobile, Ala. can either be a positive or a negative,

Like any issue, there are likely plenty of players, coaches and fans on both sides of the argument.

What the leaders of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns squad are together on is how the team deals with it will decide the game’s winner.

“Definitely, but it could help or hurt,” UL senior safety Deuce Wallace said. “I said it many times in the locker room, this break is going to test the maturity and the discipline of our team. It’s as simple as that.

“You play your last regular season – well, we played the conference championship game – then you have a bowl game a month later. That takes discipline. I don’t think it puts the stress on any coaches. I think it puts stress on the leaders and captains of the team. If our heads aren’t right, nobody’s heads are going to be right.”

UL senior right guard Kevin Dotson agrees, saying how his teammates handle the holidays is critical.

“This break is going to make or break the game,” he said. “It’s just like if we went home for a long break and you don’t work out or do anything, you’re going to come back sluggish. It’s going to be hard to get right back into the form you were in within a week or two.

“I think we’re mentally tough enough to do things outside of just sitting around during Christmas. I think we know what we’re playing for and what we’ve played hard this whole year – trying to get that 11th win and a bowl win.”

Napier rumors gone

One thing that should help the Ragin’ Cajuns focus on the Jan. 6 bowl game is no longer having to be concerned with the rumors that coach Billy Napier may be leaving the program.

With that said, Wallace said the talk prior to the Sun Belt title game at Appalachian State was properly handled by his teammates.

“No, we heard a lot,” Wallace explained. “It was brought up because obviously we’re on social media, so you’re going to see it everywhere, but there wasn’t any concern honestly. A lot more people were focused on this 11th win. We were going to worry about that when the time came after the game.”

Furthermore, the players’ respect for their head coach grew even more with the news that he was staying.

“I think that speaks a lot to who he is as a man,” Wallace said. “He came in preaching that he’s going to cater to the man before the football player. The fact that he’s going to stay – which we all know he could have every opportunity, every reason, every excuse to leave – but he doesn’t want to do that.

“He wants to build a dynasty. He wants to do it the right way. So when he does leave, it’s not that he left it however way. He left it how it’s supposed to be. He’s going to leave it at a certain standard.”

Miami’s secret to success?

For some teams, it’s pretty obvious how success has been achieved.

A quick look at the season statistics and that isn’t the case for UL’s bowl opponent in Miami of Ohio.

The Redhawks have obviously been playing well, having won six of their final seven games to win the MAC championship.

But if you look at the numbers, it’s hard to place a finger on why.

Miami’s offense has 194 first downs, compared to 283 for the opposition. Miami’s opponents have rushed for 174.1 yards per game compared to 133.1 for Miami. Its foes have passing for 206.4 yards per game while the Redhawks’ offense is throwing it for 172.8 yards per game.

Miami is a respectable plus-1 in turnover ratio, but nothing overwhelming there either. The opposition owns the time of possession battle 32:01 to 27:41 and also have a clear edge on third down over the Redhawks – 40.3 percent to 32.4 percent.

One area Miami was excel is in flags with only 77 for 660 yards, compared to 91 for 757 yards for the opposition.

UL fan bus trip

The UL Alumni Association is planning a bus trip to attend the LendingTree Bowl on Monday, Jan. 6 in Mobile, Ala.

Check-in starts at 10 a.m. and the bus plans to depart the Alumni Center at 10:30 a.m. for a scheduled 3 p.m. arrival time in Mobile. The registration is $115 for the ride there and back, a game ticket and the pre-game tailgate party, or $70 for the ride and the party with no game ticket.

The bus will return home after the game.

For more information on the bus trip, visit: geauxbowl.eventbrite.com or email alumni@louisiana.edu.