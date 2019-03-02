In the first meeting between the two teams back on Jan. 31, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball squad delivered a beautiful performance in handling Appalachian State 73-55 at the Cajundome.
It was likely the team’s best game of the season.
But there was nothing beautiful for the Cajuns in the rematch Saturday in Boone, North Carolina.
In fact, it was about as ugly a boxscore as coach Garry Brodhead’s Cajuns have produced during Sun Belt play this season, falling 83-69 to the Mountaineers.
With the loss, UL, which never led, now stands 7-20 overall and 5-11 in Sun Belt play. Appalachian State improves to 15-12 overall and 9-7 in league play.
Two freshman guards – Andrea Cournoyer and Diamond Morrison – delivered double-digit efforts in the loss. Cournoyer made two of six tries from 3-point land for 15 points along with four assists in 29 minutes, while Morrison hit two of three from long range for 12 points in 18 minutes.
Junior Kendall Bess also delivered a solid effort with 11 points, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 27 minutes.
That’s where the encouraging news for UL ended. The Cajuns were outrebounded 45-28 after only getting outboarded by four in Lafayette.
Ty’Reona Doucet delivered one of her best games of the season in the win at home with 28 points and 15 rebounds in 37 minutes. On Saturday, her line read eight points and one rebound in 25 minutes.
The guard tandem of Brandi Williams and Jomyra Mathis combined for 1-of-13 shooting and six points in 47 combined minutes.
Sophomore guard Skyler Goodwin did play after missing time with a foot injury, scoring five points in 10 minutes.