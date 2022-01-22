After Thursday’s home loss to South Alabama, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns were a lot of things headed into Saturday’s 69-59 redemption victory over first-place Troy in the Cajundome.
Angry? Yes.
Extra motivated? Yes.
Desperate for a win? Sure, that as well.
So many things, in fact, that not even missing the team’s leading scorer and rebounder Jordan Brown kept the Cajuns (9-8, 4-3) from ending their frustrating three-game losing streak.
“Angry, disappointed, extra motivated for sure,” said Kentrell Garnett, who had 11 points. “We had to get the win (Friday). We were just motivated to get the win. We dropped the last three, so we had to win today.”
A fired-up bunch of Cajuns got an even bigger boost of adrenaline late in the first half when the two teams got in a little shouting match and face-off as the buzzer sounded.
“They’re chippy,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “That’s the way they play.”
Marlin said the officials did a nice job of making sure the scuffle didn’t escalate, but the Cajuns “thought Trajan (Wesley) was fouled at midcourt. They clothes-lined him and there was no call.”
In the end, it was a “typical double-technical cope-out in my opinion,” but it also bolstered the Cajuns.
“We let them rest for a few minutes before we go in and make the adjustments,” Marlin said. “They were pretty excited when I got in there.”
That extra dose of energy filtered into several areas for the Cajuns in the win. UL led in points off turnovers 25-7 and 26-18 in the paint, despite playing without Brown.
Not only was Brown wearing a sling on his left arm on the bench, Dou Gueye and Theo Akwuba both had four fouls midway through the second half.
“It was a challenge,” Marlin said. “Just trying to manage the clock. (Troy’s Efe) Odigie is really good in the post. We were doubling on him some and we stole some of those passes. Trying to have one of them for a defensive and rebounding force on the defensive end for sure.”
The game appeared headed for a photo finish – tied at 55-55 with 3:44 left to play – before the Cajuns put together a 12-2 run to take control of the contest.
Trajan Wesley scored half of his 12 points in that stretch just ahead of a huge 3-pointer from Greg Williams.
Kobe Julien added a putback for a 62-57 lead with 1:58 left for two of his game-high 17 points.
“It felt very good,” said Julien, who was 2-of-11 from the field Thursday. “I feel like I got a lot of weight off my shoulders. I didn’t play too good on Thursday. My teammates always come up to me and boost my confidence. They had my back tonight.”
Julien was 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 beyond the arc.
“It’s a matter of shot selection, trying to let the game come to me and not trying to force any shots,” Julien explained.
Garnett delivered the finishing blow with a 3-pointer with 48.2 seconds left for a double-digit lead.
“I don’t really think about anything really,” Garnett said. “I just let it go and hope it goes in.”
Defense also played a key role in UL’s late run, holding the Trojans (13-6, 4-2) to no field goals in the final 3:47.
“It brought us closer for sure,” said Julien of Brown’s absence. “The reigning Defensive Player of the Year (Akwuba), he stepped up. He did what he had to do on the defensive end. He took over in the second half on defense.”
Akwuba had nine rebounds and five blocked shots, while Gueye finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.
“They’re playing with a lot of confidence and a lot of swag,” Marlin said of Troy. “They came in and played extremely hard. We knew they would do that and I thought our guys matched their energy and exceeded it.”