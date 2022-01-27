When UL oral commitment Charles Robertson of Zachary didn’t sign with the Ragin’ Cajuns during the early signing period last month, that left some concerned about his future with the school.

After all, it’s been a tense stretch for the Ragin' Cajuns’ roster since the New Orleans Bowl victory over Marshall in December.

But on Thursday, the wide receiver indicated there’s nothing to worry about. His commitment is still firm, and Robertson plans to sign with the Cajuns on Wednesday.

Latest UL commit Pineville OL Kaden Moreau filled with upside potential The UL Ragin’ Cajuns are all about locating hidden gems and developing them into top-notch collegiate performers.

It was simply a matter of due diligence.

“I was going to sign with UL originally, but the coaches changed, so I wanted to take an official before I signed to make sure it was still home there without coach (Billy) Napier and a few of the coaches not there anymore,” Robertson said.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound target from the Class 5A state champion Broncos took his official visit to UL last weekend and confirmed his initial pledge to the program.

“When I took my official last weekend, it was still pretty solid,” he said.

One thing that helped ease his mind was that wide receivers coach Tim Leger was the UL assistant recruiting Robertson all along. Now the offensive coordinator, Leger remained strong in his convictions.

“Coach Leger and I have a nice bond,” Robertson said. “We’ve been talking for a long time. Our relationship is pretty solid.”

Opelousas OL Trent Murphy's stock rising as signing day approaches Opelousas High School coach Jimmy Zachery said he is convinced tackle Trent Murphy’s best football is ahead of him.

That was backed up by getting good vibes from everyone he met on his official visit.

“What I saw on my trip was that everyone had a positive energy,” Robertson said. “There wasn’t any negative energy at all. What I saw, they play hard, fast and physical. That’s the same style of play I played at Zachary.

“They also throw the ball a lot, and I’m hearing they may be throwing the ball even more this year. That would make it even better.”

Robertson was a first-team All-State selection after catching 61 passes for 1,149 yards and 13 touchdowns during his senior season.

“I was an outside receiver in high school, but I consider myself a good, tough, fast, physical receiver who goes and gets the ball,” Robertson said. “In college, people are going to be bigger and faster. It won’t matter which position I play in college, I’m going to do my best no matter what position I play at.”

The Cajuns hope that playing at a 5A power such as Zachary will aid Robertson in his transition to the college level.

“It will help me a lot,” he said. “The people we were playing against were mostly D-I athletes, so they’re doing the same thing I’m doing. It was competition on competition every game.”

Robertson’s extra focus on the finer points of the position also boosted his play this past fall.

“The biggest thing was my route running,” he said. “I was trying to get that down pat to create separation from the defenders and also my footwork as well.”