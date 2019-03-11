With its two active seniors and unquestioned team leaders seeing significant bench time over the final weekend of the Sun Belt Conference’s regular season, UL’s men’s basketball team had to find a spark in order to avoid the league’s dreaded “play-in” round.
The Ragin’ Cajuns got that spark from guards Cedric Russell, P. J. Hardy and Trajan Wesley, who contributed to pivotal wins at Little Rock and Arkansas State to wrap up a streak of six UL wins in eight games entering the postseason.
“What they did is the kind of production you have to have in a tournament, in the postseason,” said UL director of basketball operations Michael Murphy. “Your best players have to be at their best, but everyone else, when the opportunity presents itself, you have to be ready. You have to be at your best when your best is required.”
The late-season surge by the Cajuns (19-12, 10-8) locked up the league’s No. 5 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament that actually begins Tuesday with those play-in games. Seventh-seeded ULM hosts Appalachian State and eighth-seeded South Alabama hosts Arkansas State in 7 p.m. home-court games.
Because of UL’s 77-72 win at Little Rock Thursday and the 90-87 overtime win at Arkansas State Saturday, the Cajuns avoid those rigors and advance directly to New Orleans’ Lakefront Arena. They will meet the USA-Arkansas State winner at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Those wins came in part from heroics by that guard trio, especially after leading scorer and rebounder JaKeenan Gant was hampered with early foul trouble and Little Rock’s selling out defensively to limit the senior’s touches. Gant, who had 45 points in January’s first meeting between the teams, was held to five points and three rebounds – both season lows other than one game he left early with an injury. He fouled out with 12:51 left with UL trailing by 12 points.
Two days later, point guard and Sun Belt assists and steals leader Marcus Stroman tweaked a hamstring early in the second half at Arkansas State. Stroman had eight assists and seven points in the first half but left at the 17:08 mark of the second half.
In Gant’s absence Thursday, Russell and Hardy combined for 49 points against the Trojans after entering the weekend with 8.7 and 6.4 scoring averages respectively. Russell had a career-high 34 points, and each hit five three-point baskets.
“We were working the ball inside out and guys were playing unselfishly,” Murphy said. “When we went small with JaKeenan out, we had to have guys step up and those two guys did a good job behind the arc. Those two were 18-of-32 from three this past week. You’re going to win with guys consistent like that.”
. But Stroman’s absence in the second half created major issues, especially defensively when A-State guard Ty Cockfield found the range in the second half.
Cockfield had four points on 2-of-10 shooting in the first half, and finished with 35 points while hitting 11-of-19 shots and 4-of-8 treys in the second half.
“Marcus had done a really good job against him, and made it difficult for him to get a shot off,” Murphy said. “Ever since Malik (Marquetti) got hurt, Marcus has always taken the best guard on the other team and has done a good job with that. Trajan doesn’t have the size that Marcus has, but he’s got the same basketball IQ and toughness.”
Wesley took over at the point in the second half and guided an offense that shot 50 percent from the floor and had only four turnovers in the second half and overtime period combined.
Murphy said that Stroman is expected to be back and ready for Thursday’s tournament opener, but that the Cajuns will be ready with options at the point.
“Cedric has done it, P.J. has done it, but Trajan is our number one backup at point,” he said. “I can’t say enough about what he did at Arkansas State in the second half. He’s played a good bit, but he hadn’t played sustained minutes in that type of environment and that type of situation on both ends of the floor."