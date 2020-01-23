Over this past week, one can only imagine the thoughts going through the mind of UL softball coach Gerry Glasco.

They likely featured occasional daydreams of how good his 2020 Ragin’ Cajuns softball team could become … as a coach, the highest of highs.

Unfortunately, they also include the reflections of the darkest day of his life … as a father and husband, the lowest of lows.

On the morning of Jan. 24, 2019, his 24-year-old daughter and new UL assistant coach Geri Ann Glasco was killed in an automobile accident on Interstate 10.

The agony never really goes away. Some weeks, though, make it tougher to cope than others.

In so many ways, these days are the most exciting of Glasco’s professional coaching career. He’s entering his third season as UL’s coach, but his first filled with what he believes is national-title contending talent in which he was the architect.

For a coach who loves the process of recruiting and building a roster even more than actually coaching games, this season is the moment of truth for him.

It’s the season he’s been waiting for since the first time he imagined being a Division I head coach.

And yet the days leading up to Jan. 24 each year will also be a emotional reminder of a nightmarish day he wishes he could erase forever.

“This week has been hard on my team,” Glasco said. “This week is a hard week. The last few days have been hard on me and I know it’s hard on the girls.

“I know there’s a lot of thought. It’s almost like we’re reenacting that week leading up to the wreck last year as we’ve gone through this past week.”

Just like last year, Glasco and his wife Vickie attended the birthday party of huge UL softball supporter Bobby Neveaux a week ago. At that same party last year, no one had any idea what was about to transpire.

“That was the last place we went with Geri Ann as a family,” Glasco said.

Only God and his wife really know how the Glasco family got through life in 2019.

Playing a huge role was softball. The sport has obviously been the center of that family’s world for a long time now — both with the teams Glasco has coached as well as following the playing careers of Geri Ann and her sisters, Tara and Erin.

As soon as UL’s 2019 season ended, Glasco was off to coach professional softball during the summer.

It both drives him and protects him.

“When I’m at the ball field, I try not to show people what I’m feeling, and my kids, I know, are acting tough,” Glasco said. “I don’t see anything. I see them acting resilient and tough, but I know they’re hurting in the dugout.”

You can see the tears in his eyes and hear the cracks in his voice discussing his loss. But somehow, he stays strong and moves on.

“It’s been really hard on me as a person and as a family and as a team, but on the ball field, it’s our refuge,” Glasco said. “When we walk through those doors on the dugout and step out on the ball field, that’s our refuge. We try not to show any of that on the field.”

So there’s very little sleep at night these days for Glasco. Some of it because of the sorrow and some of it because of the nerves and anxiety for the 2020 UL season that starts Feb. 7.

The first national poll has been released and Glasco’s Cajuns are No. 8 nationally. It’s not just him thinking this team is going to be very good.

But Glasco knows his schedule too and that is nothing to sleep on.

Also represented in that poll are No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Texas, No. 9 Florida, 10 Florida State, No. 11 LSU and No. 12 Oklahoma State — all teams on UL's schedule.

And only one of those games will be played at Lamson Park.

“We get paid to worry,” Glasco said. “Our job is to figure things out that may happen or may not happen. We create a lot of anxiety with things in our mind. So I don’t sleep real good at night these days.”

Glasco’s mind never stops. Never. He’s always recruiting, always pondering how he can make his roster better.

It’s a wonder he ever sleeps.

“I’m really anxious to see what they look like under pressure in competition,” Glasco said. “I’m excited about the depth we have as a ball club.”

At a recent practice, the coaching staff only hit girls it feels has a chance to be in the opening day lineup. That list got to 14 hitters.

“That’s amazing,” Glasco said. “When you get this late in the season, it’s usually down to 10 or 11 and we’re at 14.”

Every inch of that talented pool, as well as two All-American pitchers Summer Ellyson and Megan Kleist, will be needed for the schedule that awaits the Cajuns.

Out of the first 19 games, 11 will be against Top 20-type competition.

“I think there’s a scenario where we can go 8-3 and I look at those games and I can picture a scenario where we go 3-8,” Glasco said. “Either way, it’s a win-win.”

If the breaks go UL’s way, Glasco said he’ll be guarding against his team getting too arrogant.

“If we go 8-3, we have to be aware that we easily could have been 3-8,” he said. “A lot of things can happen that you can’t control that does change the outcome.”

If they don’t, Glasco is ready to drain every ounce of the lessons learned from those losses to use near the finish line.

“I think this team is going to overcome a lot of games that the teams the last two years would have lost, because it has so much talent that it can overcome a bad call,” he said.

Glasco is also convinced the kind of mental toughness that it took for his team to go 52-6 with Geri Ann’s death on their minds all last season will aid them through this next week and beyond.

“I think that’s probably part of the mental toughness that we’re seeing, (like) where Bailey (Curry) has really grown,” Glasco said. “It’s in the background. I don’t know how to deal with it, but I guess we just do.”