After signing eight players in the early December signing period, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns added four more to the roster on Wednesday’s traditional February version of National Signing Day

The four new signees are Zachary wide receiver Charles Robertson, Pineville offensive lineman Kaden Moreau, Opelousas High offensive lineman Trent Murphy and Franklin High quarterback Zylan Perry.

The 6-4, 271-pound Murphy originally committed to McNeese State, but decommitted and later visited UL and Louisiana Tech.

In a similar story, Perry originally committed to Nicholls in December, only to decommit. The 6-foot, 185-pounder played all over the field for the Hornets over the past three seasons.

Perry entered the week mulling offers from Nicholls, McNeese and UL after visiting Lafayette this past weekend.

This past season, Perry threw for over 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns and also ran for over 1,600 yards and 16 more scores. He also picked off five passes and returned two for scores.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Robertson from the Class 5A state champion Broncos took his official visit this past weekend and confirmed his initial pledge to the program.

Robertson was a first-team All-State selection on the 5A squad after catching 61 passes for 1,149 yards and 13 touchdowns his senior season.

The February signees would be added to the eight players UL signed in December, including four on offense and four on defense. The offensive prospects were: quarterback Zeon Chriss, tight end Terrance Carter, offensive tackle Bryant Williams and wide receiver Jaydon Johnson.

The defensive signees included: cornerback Lorenzell Dubose, linebacker Kailep Edwards, safety Damon Youngblood and junior college defensive lineman Marcus Wiser.