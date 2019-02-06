A year ago, UL-Lafayette softball coach Gerry Glasco entered his first season saddled with more question marks than the Ragin' Cajuns had in more than three decades.
He had to learn a new roster, and players were still trying to figure out how they fit into the program’s big picture. They were just a few months removed from the controversial dismissal of the previous coaching staff Nov. 1, 2017.
Fast-forward to today. The Cajuns begin again with heavy hearts, under a difficult set of circumstances, causing some to worry about Glasco’s second season.
A mere 10 days before the season opener, Glasco and his entire team were in Illinois attending the funeral of his 24-year-old daughter and assistant coach, Geri Ann, who was killed in an automobile accident on Interstate 10 on Jan. 24.
For a while, softball didn't matter.
The team’s quest to win a national championship was on hold.
But as the No. 15-ranked Cajuns prepare to open the season at 5 p.m. Thursday against Fordham in the Ragin’ Cajuns Classic at Lamson Park, their resolve is somehow stronger than ever.
“I think just realizing what Coach would want and what Geri Ann would want is us to keep going and to do it for her,” UL junior shortstop Alissa Dalton said. “So when we play, it's no longer what can we do, or how can I do it? It's what would G do? How would she come out there and give 100 percent? I think that's what we've been focusing on all season.”
The motivation to overcome obstacles with conviction is now everywhere.
“And with Coach, I can't even imagine what he's going through right now — but the fact that he can come out of the field every day and give us his all, we would lay down for him,” Dalton said. “Whatever he needs, we'll do.”
Last year's team finished 41-16 and No. 19 nationally. Glasco’s second squad seems to include all the ingredients to dwarf those initial accomplishments, and then some.
“The potential is huge,” senior catcher Lexie Comeaux said. “Obviously our eyes are on Oklahoma (City), like they are every year — but this year, it feels really, really possible. That's what we all want.
“I think it's going to happen. Since we're close-knit and family-like, I don't see why we won't get there. We have all talent in the world to be able to make it all the way. The sky is the limit for this team.”
The biggest reason for heightened optimism is a vastly improved batting order.
For most of last season, the Cajuns had to scratch for runs.
That’s not expected to be the case now.
A lineup littered with new transfers is expected to light up the scoreboard again. Added to such returning starters as Comeaux, Dalton, Kara Gremillion, Casidy Chaumont and Kourtney Gremillion are transfers Sarah Hudek and Keeli Milligan from Texas A&M in the outfield, Julie Rawls from Northwestern State at catcher and Toledo’s Bailey Curry at first base.
“We have a crazy lineup,” Comeaux said.
“We are so stacked, it's crazy. I've never seen a lineup this good, so I think we're going to be able to provide a lot of runs, which will take a lot of pressure off our pitching staff. And not only take a lot of pressure off of them, but also a lot of pressure off other hitters. Unfortunately, you don't have everyone in the lineup hot at one time, so it takes a lot of pressure off someone who might be struggling that game.”
Last year’s team lacked an everyday leadoff hitter. Milligan, who stole 105 bases in her first three years with the Aggies, now fills that role.
Last year’s team lacked pop, settling for only 263 runs and 23 homers last season.
Curry, Hudek and third-year sophomore center fielder Raina O’Neal are supposed to bolster the power numbers.
“The biggest difference is the fact that team is really athletic,” Comeaux said. “We have a lot of speed. Even the power hitters are fast. We have a lot of power. Just the ability to hit the ball really hard is going to be really good for us.”
But the Cajuns also expect more power from those who didn’t hit homers last spring.
Topping that list is Dalton, recently voted as the Sun Belt’s Preseason Hitter of the Year.
“I worked on mostly power hitting, hitting the ball farther and harder,” Dalton said. “It's kind of been night and day difference. I don't think I've ever hit the ball this hard in my life since coach Glasco has been working one-on-one with everybody.”
The coaching staff is also expecting increased power production from Kourtney Gremillion and Chaumont on the right side of the infield.
“Obviously, I definitely think it'll be a lot easier for us to be able to perform,” Comeaux said. “For me personally, I think it'll be much better that I have a year with the way he explains hitting.”
In other words, the burden on the pitching staff should be much lighter this season.
New pitching coach Mike Roberts, however, doesn’t feel his junior ace right-hander Summer Ellyson will need much help to succeed. A year ago, Glasco didn’t know if he had a true ace on campus.
This time around, Roberts is certain of it after Ellyson went 23-10 with a 1.53 ERA last season.
“Summer's kind of flying under the radar a little bit. I've seen some really good pitchers over the last four, five or six years, and that kid is a superstar,” Roberts said. “She's got the potential to be a superstar here. She's got great pitch balance. She's mentally strong. She's a competitor.
We're expecting big things from Summer this year. I think she's going to deliver everything we're going to ask her to do. She's a superstar, I think.”
The real question, though, is who will take over the staff’s No. 2 spot? At one point during the offseason, Cajun fans thought UL would have both Ellyson and fellow All-American Megan Kleist leading the staff, but the Oregon transfer decided to graduate first and will join Ellyson for the 2020 season.
That leaves a race among the sophomore duo of Casey Dixon and Carrie Boswell, senior left-hander Alison Deville and freshman Kandra Lamb of Australia.
“It's intense,” Roberts said. “They're all trying to put their best foot forward right now. It's a close race. Everyone's competing at the highest level. Our scrimmage games are close.”
As for the defense, Dalton is thrilled about those prospects as well.
“In the field, our team is super close this year, so instead of having to work on mechanics and stuff, our chemistry on the field has been completely different,” she said. “I don't even have to talk to Casidy or Kara about where to be. It's kind of like we read each others minds. The way that we're connected on the field is insane.”