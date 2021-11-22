The UL men’s basketball team won’t have much time to process a 76-44 road loss at Indiana on Sunday night.
On Tuesday, coach Bob Marlin’s Ragin’ Cajuns will be playing a 6 p.m. road game against Marshall in West Virginia.
Both teams are 3-1 after Sunday’s games. While the Cajuns were falling at Indiana, the Thundering Herd beat Jackson State 88-60 for their third win of the season.
Shooting continues to be a major issue for the Cajuns in the early going. UL shot 11.7% from the field in the first half at Indiana. The quartet of Jordan Brown, Theo Akwuba, Kobe Julien and Greg Williams combined for only 8-of-48 shooting from the field for the game.
Not a single Cajun play made over half their shots in the game. As a team, UL shot 19.2% for the game from the field. It was even worse from the 3-point line, making just two of 20 shots beyond the arc for 10%.
The shooting at the free throw line wasn’t also a disappointment, missing 10 of 24 attempts for 58.3%.
The lone bright spot was only committing 12 turnovers along with 10 steals. Indiana had 27 turnovers and only collected five steals.
Marshall is coached by Dan D’Antoni, who is a former Marshall Hall of Fame player and whose brother Mike is a former NBA head coach.
The Thundering Herd is averaging 80.3 points a game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 25.5% from 3-point land for the season. Defensively, Marshall’s opponents are shooting 41.3% from the field and 36.6% from 3-point land.
Marshall’s three wins are over Wright State, Milligan and Jackson State, while the loss was 67-65 to Campbell.
Taevion Kinsey is the leading scorer at 19.3 points and 5.0 rebounds a game, followed by Darius George at 14.8 points and 6.8 rebounds and Obinna Anochili-Killen at 12.8 points and 8.0 board a game.