Perhaps we shouldn’t have been caught off guard so badly.

After all, we were reminded how fluid the situation was going into each football week over and over … seemingly millions of times … since the fall football season began.

At any minute, a game could be canceled. And sure enough, many were all across the country.

In UL’s case, the Appalachian State game was postponed and the Central Arkansas game outright canceled.

But the Sun Belt Conference championship game, really?

After two decades of this league trying to gain traction in the top-heavy world of college football, this was the Sun Belt’s big chance to shine.

Cajuns 'shocked' by Sun Belt title game getting canceled; commissioner said it was all about safety The reaction of UL athletic director Bryan Maggard upon learning of the decision to cancel the Sun Belt Conference football championship game …

Not one, but two teams in Coastal Carolina and UL were ranked nationally and in the College Football Playoff discussion.

After approaching each game cautiously all season long due to unpredictable COVID outbreaks, everyone around the Ragin’ Cajuns program was attacking Saturday’s 2:30 showdown at No. 9 Coastal Carolina without reservation.

So all of us were caught flat-footed, disgusted, floored, stunned, shocked, flabbergasted … take your pick … at the unbelievable news late Thursday night that the game had been canceled.

Perhaps we should have known, but man, really … the conference championship game?

Was there a miscommunication in a Zoom somewhere by any chance?

We’re talking about the rare chance to showcase this league to college football fans everywhere that typically couldn’t care less about Sun Belt football on championship Saturday.

Many are going to scoff at those angry UL fans deciding between the second and third conspiracy theory to believe, but it is difficult to avoid feeling duped when news that jolting is thrown in your face at bedtime.

“Obviously really disappointing how our season ended, that we don’t have this great championship game,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said Friday. “I just feel terrible for the coaches and players for Louisiana and for Coastal Carolina. They didn’t get the opportunity to participate in the championship game. They worked hard this year to do that and to not have that opportunity is a bit of a challenge.”

It's not so much the threatening reality of COVID-19 that so many UL fans are struggling with after hearing of this disheartening news.

It’s that so many are acting like nothing can be done about this.

It sort of feels like the 2018 NFC championship game.

Much like the head of NFL officiating sitting in the booth doing nothing about an embarrassing lack of a flag when he could have intervened and made it right and worried about the consequences later, it sure feels like that’s happening again.

Even UL coach Billy Napier tweeted out: “Surely we are going to reschedule this game, right …?”

When asked of the chances of tweaking things and devising this rematch in a bowl game, Gill went right back to the old stand-by and essentially said the bowl contracts wouldn’t allow for that.

In most years, I’d be more likely to buy that reason.

But this is 2020. Have they ever heard of COVID-19?

We’ve been told a million times how fluid the situation is. Why isn’t it fluid anymore?

In a year of abnormality, how can that old excuse about being tied down by contracts still fly?

We’ve been told for years that it’s all about television. Schedules are changed at the drop of the hat for television.

So why not now?

As hard as conspiracy theories are for some to hear, it’s just as difficult to believe ESPN doesn’t outrank some bowl tie-in contract with the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

“But if ESPN wanted to match us up in a different bowl — if there were spaces — later in the month, that could be a possibility,” UL athletic director Bryan Maggard said Friday morning.

Again in most years, I get the "spaces" part. But this is 2020.

We’ve got teams “opting out” of bowl games with losing records with more bowl games than we know what to do with and there aren’t enough spaces for an 11-0 and a 9-1 team to play?

In most seasons, the argument that ESPN just doesn’t care about the Sun Belt might explain some of this.

But it sure seemed aware of the Sun Belt all season long.

It sure seemed to when it changed the game time from 11 a.m. to 2:30 for this contest.

Years ago when conferences were realigning, we had to swallow this garbage how FIU got credit for the Miami market and North Texas got credit for the Dallas market, because it’s all about TV and potential television ratings.

Well, now we’re supposed to believe that big bad TV is getting trumped by a bowl tie-in contract with the Camellia Bowl?

Really?

There’s going to be a lot of name-calling going on all weekend between members of the UL and Coastal Carolina communities. We’re not going to partake in that here, but something isn’t adding up.

Was it just a tactical error by the conference to push the conference championship game back to Dec. 19 to begin with?

Meaningless regular season games were made up, but the conference championship game is expendable?

And now, absolutely nothing can be done about it?

Apparently, the 2020 college football season isn’t as fluid as they said.

There is one good enough about this fiasco, however.

Since the Cajuns joined the Sun Belt Conference, the one thing this athletic department has missed is a true rivalry game that ignites passion in its fan base.

That gap has been filled.