Things have changed pretty dramatically for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns over the past two weeks.
There were several stretches in the first two games that raised some concern, but touchdowns on seven straight possessions in the win over Eastern Michigan eased much of that.
Suddenly, the Cajuns are on a two-game losing streak and most likely will be underdogs in their next two games — home against South Alabama on Saturday and at Marshall on Oct. 12.
What happened and what can be done about it?
Unfortunately, the second answer is a lot more complicated than the first.
Senior punter Rhys Byrns referred to it in Saturday’s postgame news conference. He essentially echoed what many have discussed over the past two seasons: It's about one or two plays in each game.
In the six one-score victories in the regular season last year, had UL botched a punt to set up an 8-yard scoring drive and missed a 23-yard field goal with a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter in many of those games, the Cajuns’ record would have been more like 7-5 or 6-6.
Had those miscues not happened, most likely UL would be 3-1 this year and focused on correcting the shortcomings with a smile.
That’s not the case, however. The feeling is very different.
It’s one thing to believe in something strongly and experience a rare exception, but two weeks in a row is tough to swallow.
UL’s defense always has preached, "Get two turnovers and we’re going to win."
The turnovers are still being forced — five in the last two games — but the wins aren't happening.
Why? For starters, the Cajuns also are turning the ball over these days. Three turnovers in four games isn’t exactly a barrage, but it is a big number for this program.
The primary reason UL was 13-1 in one-score games over the previous two seasons is that it rarely turned over the football.
Some blame the two-quarterback system the Cajuns have employed this season. It’s hard for me to say that strategy resulted in either of the two losses.
Most football fans — even coach Michael Desormeaux himself — don’t endorse true two-quarterback systems.
The Cajuns script the QB rotation pregame. A true two-quarterback system isn't scripted; it's dictated by performance.
That resolve was tested in Saturday’s 21-17 loss at UL-Monroe. Starter Chandler Fields led two touchdown drives to start the game, then backup Ben Wooldridge handled the third drive as the system dictated.
If you’re going to do it, then you have to do it.
The minute Desormeaux alters the system based on performance, then it’s no longer what he intended. At that point, it’ll be a true two quarterback system. It’ll be too tempting to pull Fields after a subpar drive and lead to confusion.
Moreover, if you pivot to a one quarterback system, exactly who do you choose? Through four games, Fields did better in one game, Wooldridge in one, and they were pretty even in the other two. It would be way too early to call that race.
The problem with using two quarterbacks is the new staff continues to play a large number of receivers. It was already a challenge to get one quarterback clicking with six, seven, even eight different receivers.
This way, it’s about getting two quarterbacks on the same page with that many targets. Precision becomes a lofty goal.
All of that isn’t new. It’s a continuation of the previous regime’s philosophy. Agree or not, that’s not the real problem.
The biggest issue with this team is the running game. The Cajuns have replaced many of the offseason losses, but it’s hard to truly replace guys such as O’Cyrus Torrence, Max Mitchell and Tayland Humphrey along the offensive line.
Look at Saturday’s tale of the tape: UL ran it for 86 yards and gave up 227 on the ground. Those numbers are a little deceiving because of sacks and a botched punt, but the point doesn’t change.
The offensive line limited its normal rotation against the Warhawks, and it didn’t seem to help.
Without a dominant running game, there is more pressure on the quarterbacks and on the defense. The defense has played well, but it’s difficult to limit its play count if you can’t run the football.
If the offense can’t find a way to run it, it’s hard to imagine a consistent offense will emerge — no matter who is playing quarterback.
If the defense stops the run, the secondary certainly has enough talent to do damage. If not, it becomes nearly impossible to keep the defense fresh.
The staff is working hard to find solutions, but South Alabama is coming to town as a favorite.
The Jaguars rank third in the Sun Belt in rushing defense at 86.75 yards allowed a game. Ranked second is UL’s following opponent Marshall at 84.25 yards allowed a game.
Knowing the problem and being able to fix it are very different issues.