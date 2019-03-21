There are pluses and minuses to being an elite program as a mid-major.

For the No. 9-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team in 2019, the pressure comes with attempting to make its resume as good as possible before handing over the NCAA’s softball selection committee in May.

That obviously adds an extra bit of importance to every single game, including this weekend’s Sun Belt Conference road series against South Alabama in Mobile.

That gives coach Gerry Glasco and his girls a few days to get over Wednesday’s 5-4 loss to McNeese State in 11 innings.

“McNeese for years has stepped up big against good teams,” said Glasco, whose Cajuns will begin the series at 6 p.m. Friday. “They’ll pull off an upset or two every single year and you’re scared to death of it as a coach. You know it can happen. It was a nightmare sitting there and watching it for 11 innings, slowing just keep making huge critical mistakes.

“You watch the game develop and you realize one or two mistakes (and could lose). Then we come out and make an error to start the 11th and then an error to end the 11th. We just didn’t execute all night.”

Glasco said he didn’t feel like the Cajuns (23-4, 6-0) were flat against the Cowgirls (13-17) on Wednesday, but perhaps “felt unnecessary pressure” in the contest.

There were certainly multiple scenarios Glasco will struggle to kick out of his mind before the first pitch Friday in Mobile.

The first one came in the fourth inning when UL had two on with no outs and a 1-0 lead, before a double play squashed the potential threat.

“That is the key to the game right here,” Glasco said. “If we could have extended the lead, I thought we’d be in great shape if we could get Summer (Ellyson) a two-run lead.”

Instead, it required a clutch two-run home run by Raina O’Neal in the sixth to tie the game 4-4 and eventually force extra innings.

“We had a curve ball pitcher with our lefties up,” Glasco said. “Raina hit the home run and we’ve got (Alissa) Dalton and (Sarah) Hudek behind her. I really thought one of them would at least double, and we just didn’t get it done.”

Then in the bottom of the 11th, a one-out double play with runners on the corners ended it when Dalton attempted to score from third base on a fly ball to left field from Keeli Milligan.

“I was afraid to squeeze because I thought he possibly might pitch out,” Glasco said. “Keeli’s hitting the ball on the ground good all night and then all of a sudden, she’s popping out when all we had to do was hit a ground ball in the middle of the field. We just didn’t execute.”

All of those game scenarios are examples of challenges the game can provide that make victory – even as a heavy favorite – more of an achievement than many fans realize.

“That’s what the game does, it teaches you how to play the game,” Glasco said. “They (UL players) know we had many opportunities to win this game. They know we should have won the game if they played their very, very best ball, but you can’t play sub-par ball against a program like his."

Consequently, Glasco knows he’s going to have to lean more on relief pitchers this weekend.

“(Ellyson threw) 148 (pitches) going into a huge weekend with South Alabama, so we’re absolutely going to need to use our bullpen (in Mobile) this weekend, so you hope they step up,” he said.

UL at South Alabama

Series: 6 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday.

Radio: KPEL 1420 AM.

Records: UL 23-4, 6-0; USA 11-15, 1-5.

UL Hitters: Julie Rawls (.484, 8 HRs, 31 RBIs); Bailey Curry (.403, 3 HRs, 23 RBIs); Lexie Comeaux (.373, 6 HRs, 20 RBIs); Raina O’Neal (.265, 7 HRs, 23 RBIs). Team: .345, 206 runs, 36 HRs, 99 SBs.

USA Hitters: Brittani Reid (.423, 3 HRs, 11 RBIs); Kamdyn Kvistad (.369, 4 HRs, 15 RBIs); Victoria Ortiz (.311, 2 HRs, 6 RBIs); Abby Krzyweiecki (.303, 2 HRs, 15 RBIs). Team: .277, 120 runs, 24 HRs, 12 SBs.

UL Pitchers: Summer Ellyson (17-4, 1.26, 122 IP, 71 H, 21 BB, 137 K); Kandra Lamb (3-0, 1.84, 26.2 IP, 8 H, 13 BB, 28 K. Team: 1.59 ERA, 171.1 IP, 101 H, 45 BB, 173 K.

USA Pitchers: Alexis Reid (8-9, 3.06 ERA, 109.2 IP, 121 H, 46 BB, 53 K); Samantha Yarbrough (2-5, 5.65, 31 IP, 30 H, 33 BB, 35 K). Team: 4.37 ERA, 168.1 IP, 188 H, 105 BB, 102 K, .275.