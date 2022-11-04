UL men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin has seen plenty of good things from his Ragin’ Cajuns so far in practice sessions in preparation for the 2022-23 college basketball season.
Now he’s ready to see them begin to take shape against opponents under the lights in the regular season.
That process begins at 7:30 p.m. Monday against Centenary in the Cajundome.
“We’ve had five really good weeks,” Marlin said. “We may have had one poor practice in those five weeks. The guys are working hard, they’ve responded to coaching, they like the challenge that’s in front of us and they’re looking forward to making the most of the opportunity.”
Picked to win the Sun Belt by the league’s coaches, the Cajuns are hoping to take another step forward after a 16-15 season that year that ended in the Sun Belt Tournament finals.
In a second scrimmage last week, Marlin saw plenty of good signs his Cajuns are ready for the start of the season.
“In a 40-minute game, we had 15 assists and seven turnovers, so that’s pretty good,” he said. “That’s an improvement. We’re getting better. We’re getting better defensively. From Puerto Rico on, we’ve gotten better and better and in both of our scrimmages, we’ve really done a good job defensively at times.”
Marlin said Centenary is a “smaller team” that will run a spread offense.
This early in the season, though, it’s more about improving the home foundation.
“We’ve got to play great defense,” Marlin said. “We need to rebound the ball – love the assist-to-turnover ratio we had (in scrimmage). We need to make free throws. That’s something that’s been up and down for us. I thought we were really past that hurdle, but it reared its head again recently.
“We need to improve in all phases.”
The season opener also offers UL fans a sneak peek at several newcomers, including 6-6 guard freshman Chancellor White.
“Chancellor White has had some outstanding practices,” Marlin said. “He’s going to be a really good player. I think he can be an all-conference player in time. He’s got to get a little bit stronger. He’s really impressed.”
After Monday’s opener, the Cajuns will then head to North Carolina for the Asheville Championship to first meet Harvard on Friday and then either Elon or East Tennessee State on Sunday, Nov. 13.
“That’ll actually be some good preparation for Harvard,” Marlin said of Centenary’s Princeton-style offense.
Other newcomers for fans to check out are freshman shooter Vinny Sigona, 6-7 senior transfer from Jackson State Terence Lewis, redshirt sophomore point guard Themus Fulks and 6-8 freshman Kyran Ratliff.
“Terence Lewis has done an outstanding job,” Marlin said. “Vince Sigona has shot the ball well for us and certainly Themus Fulks has played well at the point.”
With all that new blood on the squad, however, Marlin isn’t at all concerned with the team’s leadership options to lead the group.
“He’s done a good job of leading this team,” Marlin said of 6-3 senior guard Greg Williams, a Lafayette Christian product.
Then there’s former Lafayette High guard Jalen Dalcourt.
“We expected him to be a leader and one of our better perimeter shooters – a guy who can score in bunches,” Marlin said. “We expect him to be consistent, continue to lead and help this team.”