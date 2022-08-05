UL has its share of returning standouts.
There’s also a group of potential stars on the verge of becoming household names.
Three Ragin' Cajun defenders in that category as August camp begins are redshirt sophomore cornerback Amir McDaniel, and the safety duo of redshirt freshman Tyree Skipper and redshirt sophomore Tyrone Lewis.
“Amir’s been at that level,” starting cornerback Eric Garror said. “He’s just been behind me. I feel like Amir is ready to be on the field.”
Defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan agrees.
“He’s been here for a long time,” Morgan said of the 5-foot-8, 180-pound McDaniel from Pensacola, Florida. “He’s really smart whether he plays in the apex or at corner. He’s smart enough to do that and he’s tough and physical.”
The 5-11, 201-pound Lewis, who is originally from Hammond, is a transfer from Kansas State.
“He’ll come up right after practice if he messed up two times, he’ll come up to your office and say, ‘Coach, what about this play when they did this and this and this?’ ” Morgan said. “He wants to be really good. He loves practice. He loves working hard. He’s been through a lot here lately that’s just made him grow as a player and as a person. So I’m really excited about T-Lew.”
The 6-2, 196-pound Skipper was a high school quarterback from New Orleans who was overlooked after breaking his leg his senior year.
“This dude has a 14, 15 size shoe,” Morgan said. “He’s big, he’s raw … he doesn’t have a lot of bad habits, because he hasn’t played the position long enough.
“He’s a really good kid, he’s bright and he wants to get coached.”
Snap decision
The most high-profile position battle in camp will be for the starting quarterback spot.
Another very important one will be at long snapper.
“It’ll be a three-way competition between James Segrest to Carter Milliron and Hunter Sims,” UL special teams coordinator Luke Paschall said. “It’s scary because none of them have taken a college rep yet.”
St. Thomas More product Segrest is a redshirt sophomore, while the other two are freshmen.
“All of them have worked unbelievably hard throughout spring and over the summertime,” Paschall said. “There’s not a true depth chart yet. They’ll battle it out through charting and through reps. We’ll put them in a lot of different scenarios so that they’ve been thrown in the fire a little bit. We’ve got to get them progressing a lot faster.”
In the back of Paschall’s mind is Georgia State’s 2016 season, when the Panthers lost four games largely because of poor deep snapping.
“Not having a guy at that position, I know all too well that you can lose games,” he said. “You can play unbelievably good on offense and defense, but if you don’t have a guy who can get the ball back there to a punter or to a holder on field goal operations, you can lose games because of that.”
Coach Zi’Yon?
Sixth-year performers are much more common these days because of the pandemic.
Senior defensive tackle Zi’Yon Hill is a prime example of almost serving a dual role as player and coach during practices.
“What a lot of people don’t know, Zi’Yon this spring was really like a coach,” Morgan said. “This spring, he was very limited. He took guys in a room or whether in a group chat with the guys and he’d tell coach (assistant coach Dennis) Thomas, ‘Hey, they’re going to be there at this time.’ ”
Hill’s reps in practice will be limited to preserve his health for games.
“I just think you have a guy who is very appreciative of what this place has done for him in his career,” Morgan said. “He also knows we’re trying to take care of him and just get him to compete right.
"But he also knows the value of reps, so when he’s out there — whether it’s 10 reps or 15 reps — he’s going to give it his all. I think everybody can take that.”
Sixth-year players functioning as coaches on occasion is part of UL’s culture.
“The ‘Coach, coach me’ mentality is what we have here,” Morgan said. “Our players coach each other. I ask the players a lot for input. It’s not all what I see. It’s what they see when the bullets are flying.
“We’re all in it together. I think that’s what is unique here. It’s not like a dictatorship. There are some things that are absolute, but if there’s some gray, we want them to have input.”