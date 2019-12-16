It was the most encouraged UL women’s basketball coach Garry Brodhead and his Ragin’ Cajuns have been in quite a while after a double-digit loss.
But after all, a 64-48 early afternoon setback to nationally-ranked Mississippi State in front of 3,187 screaming fans at the Cajundome is pretty easy to find positives behind the final scoreboard.
It’s called the ‘Education Game,’ where thousands of most elementary-aged students from around the area attended the game for instant atmosphere.
So the potential rust from being off all week for final exams was largely eliminated by the boisterous crowd support.
“The atmosphere and the fans kind of pumped us up a little bit,” UL forward Kimberly Burton said. “It’s way more fun. The kids pumped us up. Outside of the game, we work throughout the week whether we’re off or on. So that didn’t really affect us that much.
“We didn’t come out with the win, but I felt like we played extremely hard.”
Burton was the Cajuns’ only double-figure scorer in the game with 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field. Known primarily as a defender and rebounder, Burton has shown several signs this season of offensive improvement after sitting out all of last season for medical reasons.
“Basically, when I sat out, I was pretty much working on my shot,” Burton said. “I actually changed my whole shot. I got in the gym every day before practice, because I can’t stay after, and just consistently building on it every day, every day, every day.
“I feel like what you put into it is what you’re going to get out of it.”
Outside of Burton, however, the rest of UL’s shooting was ice cold at 11 of 45 with the other four starters combining for 5 of 30 of that figure.
In other words, Mississippi State not being able to enjoy a double-figure lead until late in the third quarter was a testament to UL’s defense.
“The first we saw is they were averaging 86 points a game,” Brodhead said. “Coach Deacon (Jones) said, ‘Let’s try to keep them to 70 and everybody’s got to agree on it.’ I didn’t agree on it. I said, ‘I think we need to keep them to under 65 to be able to win.’ And we held them to 64. Defensively, I saw some growth.
“I know we got outrebounded, but I thought we battled on the boards better than we did all year.”
A big part of that defensive strategy was giving up the long-range shots.
“We were giving them the 3s,” Brodhead explained. “We had decided from the beginning watching film that their percentages weren’t that good. They had two kids that were 37-38%. Everybody else was shooting just one or two a game and their percentages were really low.
“They’re penetrators. They’re lane-line drivers, and then they have the big kid inside. So we decided to put pressure but have a lot of help and even help on the same side as the shooter.”
MSU missed its first 11 shots from 3-point land until Andra Espinoza-Hunter threw in a halfcourt shot at the buzzer for a 30-25 lead.
The Bulldogs (now 9-2) eventually countered with putting their top two perimeter threats on the court together, which foiled some of UL’s defensive strategy.
Still, the Cajuns were able to cut it to six at 46-40 with seven minutes left to play after a Jasmine Thomas free throw.
“The problem is when we get close like that, we start to try to play too fast and that’s when some of the turnovers happen,” Brodhead said. “I guess we’re just used to playing from behind. Be more aggressive but under control.
“There was a couple times when we got kind of out of control. Some of it is just mental fatigue — mental fatigue that you get and that’s something we’ve got to try to work on.”
The Bulldogs would outscore UL 18-8 the rest of the way. Epinoza-Hunter and Jordan Danberry led MSU with 12 points apiece.
Now 6-3, the Cajuns will travel to Ole Miss on Friday before going to Jackson State on Dec. 29 to finish out the calendar year.
“I think for our kids it was showing that we can defend a top-notch team that’s averaging 86 points a game and hold it to 65 and to make it difficult on them,” Brodhead said. “And for us to rebound. Plus, there’s a lot more potential offensively. We know we missed a lot of shots that we could have made, but the take-away is we’ve got to get in the gym and work on those shots and knock them down.”