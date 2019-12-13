On the surface, No. 15-ranked Mississippi State doesn’t appear to be the best choice for UL coach Garry Brodhead’s Ragin’ Cajuns to take on in their annual education game at the Cajundome.

But sometimes when you get a nationally ranked SEC program to visit you a second time, it’s just part of the negotiating process you live with.

Back on Dec. 17, 2014, Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer was still getting his program going. He had a young team that ran into a determined Cajuns squad that led by as much as 12 points in the first half with 4:41 left and took a 34-32 lead into intermission that day.

Brodhead's Ragin' Cajuns awaiting two SEC tests during final exams week It would have been nice for coach Garry Brodhead’s UL Ragin’ Cajuns women’s basketball team to enter exams week with a 7-1 record.

Yes, his Bulldogs pulled away 66-51 that day on their way to building a program that played in the NCAA Tournament finals twice in the last three seasons.

With another young team, Schaefer wanted another taste of the education game – typically loaded with screaming elementary school students. Brodhead agreed, so UL will host the Bulldogs at 11 a.m. Monday.

“Vic and I talked about it,” Brodhead said. “He wanted it. He came in 2014 and at halftime, we were up by about eight or 10. It made it really tough. He was talented, but he was young. It put his kids in a position - it was loud, they were yelling for anything.

“So when we decided on the date this time, he asked about the education game. He said, ‘I’m young again and I wouldn’t mind putting my kids in that situation.’ It’s a little bit tougher.”

Both teams may be a bit rusty. Mississippi State began the season 8-0, but lost its last two – against Stanford 67-62 and then at home to West Virginia 71-65 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Dec. 8.

“We were going to play somebody else, but because of him wanting to do that, that’s kind of why we did it,” Brodhead said. “Yes, it’s a tough game to play for an opponent, but I think it’ll be good for us and it gets those kids to see how talented women’s basketball could be.”

The Cajuns, meanwhile, are 6-2 and also haven’t played since a Dec. 7 road loss at North Texas.

The Bulldogs will likely test UL’s season-long mission of doing a better job of handling pressure.

“Limiting our turnovers (biggest improvement),” Brodhead said. “Last year, we were at 25 and a lot of it was unforced – just making bad decisions. We’re making better decisions. The kids have gotten better at handling the ball and handling pressure. I don’t think we’ve been in one game this year where they haven’t put pressure on us.

“And it helps us on the defensive side, because now we get to play 5-on-5 and we’re able to get back. Offensively, I think we’re better too. We’re averaging close to 70 a game, which last year we were down to about 61, so that’s about 10 more points a game.”

Sophomore Brandi Williams leads UL at 16.3 points a game behind 63.2 percent shooting from 3-point land. Ty Doucet is also in double figures at 13.1 points and 7.4 boards.

UL women seek to extend four-game win streak vs. Xavier They’ve been there before, starting out a season with a solid record. In fact, in every year since Garry Brodhead took over UL’s women’s baske…

Mississippi State is led by a trio of double-figure scorers in Jessika Carter (14.7 pts, 11 rebs), Jordan Danberry (13.4 pts, 3.8 rebs) and Rickea Jackson (11.6 pts, 3.3 rebs).

The Cajuns are still hoping to improve offensively.

“Coach Val (Huizar) is still not satisfied with it,” Brodhead said. “I think she wants to get back up to 75 or 80, and we’re giving her some time in practice. We’re a defensive-oriented team so we spend a lot of time on the defensive side and we’ve kind of changed it up a little bit this year and given her a little more time to try to create a little bit more offense for us.”