The UL Ragin’ Cajuns didn’t waste much time taking care of the No. 4-seeded Troy Trojans at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Thursday in Mobile, Alabama.
And the finishing blow came on what many call the most exciting play in softball when Taylor Roman collected an inside-the-park home run to invoke the run rule in a 9-1 win over the Trojans in five innings.
"I'm really proud of our ball club," UL coach Gerry Glasco said. "Proud of the way they came out today. They’re playing as a team so well right now.
"I think we got every single position player in today. That’s my goal every day right now because they’re just playing well and I’m trying to keep everybody involved. We’re in a good place as a team right now, and it showed today."
The top-seeded Cajuns improved to 43-11 on the season and will next meet No. 3 Texas State - which beat South Alabama 4-2 in nine innings - at 10 a.m. Friday.
The winner of that game will advance to the 2:30 p.m. championship game Saturday, while the loser will play in the 11 a.m. elimination game Saturday.
Freshman pitcher Sam Landry improved to 19-3 with five solid innings, giving up a run on four hits, one walk and striking out four in five innings.
"I felt like honestly everything was working, which allowed it to be one of my better days pitching," Landry said. "I was able to establish my drop and then established my rise later in the game, which kind of threw them off balance, and then my changeup. We threw a good amount of changeups, but I would say honestly it was a lot less than I’m used to throwing, because honestly they were sitting on it."
She only threw 64 pitches.
"I feel like Troy’s offense is the best offense in the conference," Glasco said. "Besides our team, of the other nine teams, I think they have the best offense, so to see her shut them down like she did was really a good sign."
Landry received plenty of run support. One day after settling for four runs, the Cajuns exploded for 12 hits in Thursday’s win.
It started with four runs in the second inning. Sam Graeter and Raina O’Neal walked ahead of Maddie Hayden’s RBI single. Two errors and a wild pitch help get three additional runs home.
In the third, Karly Heath singled and O’Neal followed with a two-run home run for a 6-1 lead. O’Neal finished the game 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
"We’re pretty prepared knowing what each pitcher throws," O'Neal said. "We have our little chart that let’s us know what we’re going to get. I just read that and had a talk with the batter before and went from there. I figured I was going to get something inside, so I was just making sure I got direction for it."
The hitting parade continued with two more runs in the fourth. Ari Quinones led off with a triple and scored on Kramer Eschete’s RBI single. O’Neal followed with an RBI single.
"I’m extremely proud of Raina," Glasco said. "She did it again today. It’s just great to have Raina back with her veteran leadership. She’s one of our captains, everybody looks up to her. It’s just really helped us to have her back on the field."
That set the stage for Roman’s game-ending, inside-the-park homer.
Troy’s first-team all-Sun Belt pitcher Leanne Johnson continued to struggle against the Cajuns. In three outings this year, UL tagged Johnson for 15 runs (13 earned) on 20 hits, nine walks and only six strikeouts in 12.1 innings.
In this one, Johnson only lasted 1.1 innings – being called for 20 illegal pitches.
"When we got behind 1-0, I was scared because she’s such a quality pitcher if you let momentum stay in their dugout very long, she’ll figure out a way to beat you," Glasco said. "I wanted to get right back in the game. We were just running. Almost every single play was some type of hit-and-run or bunt-and-run, something to create more chaos than just the umpires calling an illegal pitch."