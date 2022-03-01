The first schedule in the Michael Desormeaux era of UL football was officially released Tuesday morning.
As with all schedules in this modern era of college football, there’s plenty to like and plenty to dislike about it.
Let’s start with the positives.
As the Ragin’ Cajuns begin a transition season under a new coach and a new starting quarterback with a lot to prove, it’s probably best the season doesn’t begin with a trip to a nationally ranked team like Iowa State or Texas.
No, that doesn’t mean Southeastern can’t beat UL in the Sept. 3 opener at Cajun Field. UL fans should have learned that lesson from the scary Nicholls game last season.
Further helping the transition is actually a second home game on Sept. 10 against Eastern Michigan.
It’s also good the first road trip isn’t a long one – at Rice on Sept. 17 and then at ULM on Sept. 24.
The other good aspect of the schedule is the power five matchup is later this season.
Not only do the Cajuns travel to Florida State on Nov. 19, they do so after a midweek home game on Nov. 10, so that offers a long week of preparation.
Furthermore, playing the power-five opponent later in this transition season will give the new coaching staff time to get its ducks in a row before another opportunity at a signature win.
For UL fans, the other good factor in the schedule is two of the three midweek games are on the road. That means there will be five Saturday home games, which gives the home fans more bang for their season-ticket buck with full tailgating experiences than in some previous seasons.
But no, it’s not perfect. That one home midweek game is Thursday, Nov. 10 against Georgia Southern.
The other two are Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Marshall – a rematch of the New Orleans Bowl win over the Thunderin’ Herd – and Thursday, Oct. 27 at Southern Mississippi. With all due apologies to former UL kicker Mike Lemoine, who nailed a game-winning, 50-yard field goal for one of the best wins in program history, longtime UL fans will be returning to the scene of many lopsided defeats in Hattiesburg.
Finally, the other really positive aspect of this 2022 UL schedule is it features two of the our newcomers into the Sun Belt Conference in former Conference USA teams Marshall and USM.
In other words, clear evidence of progress for the league.
There are a few first impressions for the schedule, though, that belong in a negative category.
A year ago, it was very disappointing to learn that UL and Coastal Carolina weren’t going to play each other on the 2021 schedule. After the COVID-19 controversy that canceled the Sun Belt Conference championship game the previous December, what a wasted opportunity that was in my mind to not have a matchup of such high public interest in a era of struggling mid-major attendance.
But we were told there was nothing that could be done about it and the two teams would return to playing in 2022. The conference scheduling rotation was set in stone and nothing could be done about it.
Some of us didn’t buy it then and still don’t buy it now. What a wasted opportunity.
Some of us suggested in an era of foundational changes across the NCAA landscape, what’s a little schedule rotation shift to create national interest in a Sun Belt Conference game?
Well, it seems change continues to rule the show.
The 2022 schedule has been released and guess what? Coastal Carolina and UL still aren’t playing.
Incredibly, circumstance has altered the Sun Belt’s football scheduling rotation.
Go figure.
Perhaps that was possible after all.
2022 UL Football Schedule
Sat., Sept. 3 – Southeastern Louisiana
Sat., Sept. 10 – Eastern Michigan
Sat., Sept. 17 – at Rice
Sat., Sept. 24 – at ULM
Sat., Oct. 1 – South Alabama
Wed., Oct. 12 – at Marshall
Sat., Oct. 22 – Arkansas State
Thurs., Oct. 27 – at Southern Miss
Sat., Nov. 5 – Troy
Thurs., Nov. 10 – Georgia Southern
Sat., Nov. 19 – at Florida State
Sat., Nov. 26 – at Texas State