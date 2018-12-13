ORLANDO, Fla. — The Cure Bowl’s name comes from its dedication to fighting breast cancer, and that mission could not be more important to UL-Lafayette athletic director Bryan Maggard.
After Dr. Annette Khaled of the University of Central Florida college of medicine opened the bowl’s Thursday news conference by saying $1.1 million of the $3.5 million generated by the postseason game went directly to breast cancer research, Maggard finished it by talking about his wife, Kerry, being diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer about six weeks ago.
“Whether it was fate or just apropos, we feel like there’s a true meaning behind (UL-Lafayette) participating in this year’s game,” he said. “The driver behind this particular bowl game has special meaning as it raises a great deal of money toward cancer research to ultimately find a cure for this disease.”
Maggard said the prognosis for his wife was positive since the cancer was detected early, and he was not the only speaker who got emotional about the bowl’s charge.
“My grandma passed away last year from breast cancer, so it is very dear to me,” Tulane linebacker Zach Harris said. “Just to be playing for that cause means a whole lot.”
Cajuns linebacker Alonzo Brown expressed a similar sentiment.
“My grandma and my grandpa died of cancer,” he said. “To me, it’s an honor to be here as they try to find a treatment for something that affects so many people.”
Contrasting tone
Whether it was simply a case of the background of the guys on the podium or a real difference in opinion, Tulane and UL-Lafayette players had opposite views on the significance of facing an in-state opponent.
It is a big deal to Wave offensive lineman John Leglue, who switched his commitment to Tulane from UL-Lafayette a week before signing day in 2014, along with New Orleans natives Harris and safety Roderic Teamer.
“I have a lot of friends that play for (UL-Lafayette),” Harris said. “We definitely have a big tension between us in this game with a rivalry going on. It’s going to be a great game.”
Harris, Tulane’s leading tackler, and Jacques Boudreaux, the Cajuns’ leading tackler, are Holy Cross graduates. UL-Lafayette’s second-leading tackler, Corey Turner, is from New Orleans, too, as is 1,000-yard back Trey Ragas, a Shaw alum whom Teamer (Brother Martin) faced in Catholic League battles.
Of the five Cajuns to speak, only Turner is from New Orleans, and he said he did not follow the Wave much when he was growing up.
Academic achievers
Leglue and Harris, a pair of fifth-year seniors who sat next to each other on the podium, made the most of their time at Tulane.
Leglue received his bachelor’s degree in business management in three years and said he completed a master’s degree last Tuesday.
“That’s probably my proudest achievement,” Leglue said. “I was able to do that while practicing football every day.”
Harris is on course to finish his master’s next week, already having graduated in marketing.
Teamer, the third Tulane player at interviews, will graduate in four years next week in homeland security.
“I hope we had that on videotape,” coach Willie Fritz said. “I can use that for recruiting. That’s what Tulane’s all about: providing world-class academics and also playing big-time Division I football.”
Lagniappe
Cajuns starting quarterback Andre Nunez offered a personal scouting report for his trip to Universal them parks later Thursday, concentrating on the coasters. ... “I’m not scared of any rollercoaster,” he said. “I’m going to stay away from the water rides.” … Tulane punter Ryan Wright was named to the 247Sports true freshman All-American team earlier this week. He averages 44.1 yards.