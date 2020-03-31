UL softball coach Gerry Glasco is driven by organization and planning.

He’s always looking ahead to be as prepared as he can be.

So in this unusual era in college athletics with many more questions than answers, Monday’s news from the NCAA that all spring sports student-athletes were granted an extra year of eligibility was a welcomed relief.

“I’m excited now,” Glasco said. “At least I know now. Not knowing for sure, it was kind of driving me crazy. Now I know exactly what I’ve got to do.

“If they say no, it’s no big deal. That’s where we were when we started.”

Glasco said he hopes to have a good idea by the end of the week how many of his eight seniors will be returning for the 2021 season.

With 11 prospects already signed and a schedule to complete, that knowledge is vital.

“I feel pretty good about it, but I don’t know for sure yet,” Glasco said. “Of the eight seniors, I would guess that maybe six or seven could come back. We’ll see.”

Glasco said he he’s not “expecting anyone to sign a contract” by Friday, but would like to know what they’re thinking so decisions can be made.

Always thinking ahead, Glasco said he’s gone over many different scenarios in his mind based on the seniors’ decisions.

For example, if senior catcher Julie Rawls would elect not to return, he could perhaps move shortstop Alissa Dalton to catcher as a potential contingency plan.

“Alissa loves to catch,” Glasco said. “She’s a really good catcher. She begs me all the time to catch … all the time.”

Naturally, Glasco and his fan base are especially awaiting word from the two senior pitchers Summer Ellyson and Megan Kleist.

The other seniors include four regulars in Dalton, Rawls, second baseman Kaitlyn Alderink, outfielder Sarah Hudek and reserves Morgan Gray and Alaina Guarino.

“With the seniors we had, we certainly have a lot of gain out of it if most of them decide to come back,” Glasco said.

With that said, Glasco said Monday’s vote likely wasn’t exactly a time for jubilation for some coaching staffs around the country.

“It’s a nightmare for some schools,” Glasco said. “There are a lot of schools where the senior class is weak and those coaches are wanting to move on. Now they’ve got to deal with those seniors all over again. It’s a nightmare for those schools.

“It’s not just going to affect us for one year. It’s going to affect us for four years.”

There are other unanswered questions to be considered.

For example, what happens if there’s a signee that needed one more point on her ACT to be eligible and now isn’t allowed to even take the ACT during the coronavirus pandemic?

Or needed a slight boost in her overall grade-point average, but now isn’t even in school due to the coronavirus shutdown?

Furthermore, Glasco said he’s got pitcher Kandra Lamb back in Australia and shortstop signee Rebeca Laudino back home in Brazil.

“Will either of those kids even be able to get back into the country in August?” Glasco said. “Everything’s up in the air right now. There are so many things we really don’t know.

“It’s going to have a lot of effect on everything.”

Glasco said his staff has begun working on the 2021 schedule this week, but it won’t be finalized until he gets a good feel for how many seniors are returning.

Potentially, there’s return trips from the likes of Florida State and Texas, but which tournaments to attend could be determined by how many seniors return.

‘Trust me, we’re staying busy,” Glasco said. “There’s plenty to do. It’s just harder to get things done working from home. When you want to ask a coach something, you’ve got to call them instead of just hollering to them across the office.”