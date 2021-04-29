The UL spring season is almost over, but the remaining games received a huge boost Thursday with the announcement that all outdoor athletics events are now at full capacity.

The development is a result of Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards loosening COVID-19 guidelines in large gatherings Tuesday.

UL’s baseball team is scheduled to play Texas State in a three-game series this weekend at Russo Park. After that series, the Cajuns will have seven home games left on the schedule – a three-game series at North Alabama May 7-9, a May 11 midweek contest against Southern and then a three-game Sun Belt set against Troy May 20-22 to close out the regular season.

On the softball side, the Cajuns have one Sun Belt home series left – May 6-8 against ULM.

As part of the announcement, the athletic department said baseball and softball season ticket holders will be contacted with options to purchase tickets for the remaining home games.

Wearing mases will still be recommended to all fans, despite increasing to full capacity.