GREENSBORO, N.C. — If not quite as explosive, the No. 10-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team got consistent offense from their lineup in Tuesday’s road game against UNC-Greensboro to finish off a five-day East Coast trip.
Add some more stingy pitching to the mix and coach Gerry Glasco’s Cajuns were able to make it 16 straight wins with a 6-2 win over the Spartans on Tuesday.
The Cajuns improved to 39-4 with the win and will now return home to open a Sun Belt Conference holiday weekend series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lamson Park.
The Cajuns scored two runs in the first and then added single tallies in the third, fourth, sixth and seventh innings to provide plenty enough offense for the win.
Sarah Hudek got the scoring underway with an RBI double in the first inning ahead of Raina O’Neal’s run-scoring single.
In the third, Alissa Dalton singled and scored on Kourtney Gremillion’s hit.
An inning later, Casidy Chaumont doubled and scored on Keeli Milligan’s RBI single. In the next inning, Lexie Comeaux’s RBI single followed Kara Gremillion’s double for a 5-0 lead.
O’Neal finally cracked out UL’s power bat with a solo home run in the seventh.
Kara Gremillion finished the day 2-for-3 with two doubles and O’Neal was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs.
Taking advantage of that offense was ace right-hander Summer Ellyson, whose nation-leading win total improved to 26-4 after five innings. In that time, Ellyson allowed just two hits, walked only one and struck out 12.
Things got a little too interesting for Glasco after she departed. Carrie Boswell yielded a two-run homer to Marissa Sholtes to end the shutout bid. Alison Deville pitched an effective inning of relief, before Casey Dixon finished it out with two-thirds of an inning to sew up the win.