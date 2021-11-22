The UL women’s basketball team rebounded from last week’s disappointing loss to LSU with a double-digit win over New Orleans on Saturday.
Well, sort of.
Once again, perimeter shooting was an issue – only making three of 14 tries from 3-point land and missed 11 more free throws.
So putting the ball in the basket more often and limiting turnovers with 17 more against UNO will be the top priorities for the Ragin’ Cajuns when they travel to meet Southeastern at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the University Center in Hammond.
“We’ve got to work on our shooting,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “Our shooting percentage went down against LSU as well as against UNO. The inconsistency of it is something we’re going to be really working on, especially going into finals pretty soon.”
One issue in the 64-45 win over New Orleans was playing without Brandi Williams due to a bone bruise. It’s unclear when Williams will be back, but her replacement delivered an encouraging performance in true freshman Alicia Blanton with 12 points and four rebounds in 20 minutes of play.
“We didn’t tell her during the shootaround, because we were working on some press break,” Brodhead said of Blanton. “I could tell she was nervous right then and there to get those jitters out.
“She’s very, very smart. She’s got a high basketball IQ. We felt she could do some of the things we wanted to do. She plays pretty good defense already for a freshman.”
Brodhead said the coaching staff is also focusing on getting the right girls firing up the 3s, especially early in the shot clock after previously having more of a green-light approach.
Another encouraging performance against UNO was turned in by Laney Wheaton with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting in 17 minutes for the Cajuns (3-1).
Ty’Reona Doucet was UL’s other double-digit scorer with 10 points and six rebounds.
Brodhead said he hopes Doucet and battle in the paint long enough to get to the free throw line, where she was 4-of-5 shooting Saturday.
Wednesday’s road game is another opportunity to see which players will make the Sun Bel rotation.
“Right now, not about wins but how we get better every day defensively and offensively,” he said. “I think we’re going to start narrowing it down and see if we’ve got top play eight or nine, or maybe even 10.:
The Lions are 2-2 on the season with wins over LSU-Shreveport and Alcorn State and losses to Tulane and Texas Tech.
Southeastern’s rotation includes two local products in Carencro’s Chrissy Brown (8.0 pts, 2.7 rebs) and New Iberia’s Morgan Carrier (7.0 pts, 1.3 rebs).