Westgate High School football coach Ryan Antoine estimates that recruiters from more than 60 college programs made the trip to New Iberia to watch the Tigers during one of their seven spring practice sessions.
"There's been a lot of college coaches here," Antoine said. "It's exciting for our kids. Our kids want a chance to play at the next level, and they get that chance here. That's the exciting part. Guys are working hard and earning it."
Westgate wide receiver Makholven Sonn, the 25th-ranked overall prospect in Louisiana according to ESPN, committed to Kansas State in late April.
"I really was going to visit Kansas with my mom," Sonn said, "but Kansas State told me to stop by, and I fell in love with their program. I've been in frequent contact with their coaches, and the thing that's amazing about it is that we're not really discussing football.
"We're discussing what I should do in the next five years after I leave college. That really made an impression on me. I went up there and they loved me and everything. They really want me on both sides of the ball. I feel like it's my best possible fit as of right now."
Sonn, who plans on taking official visits to Miami, Oklahoma and Texas, described Kansas State as "a very quiet place without too much drama."
UL wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator Tim Leger kept a close eye on Sonn during a scrimmage against St. Martinville on Tuesday.
Westgate, which went 7-5 last year and reached the second round of the Class 4A playoffs, boasts the state's top prospect according to 247Sports in wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, an LSU commitment.
"I'll probably take official visits to LSU, Alabama, and Tennessee," said Boutte, who receiver a scholarship offer from Alabama on his birthday, May 7. "I felt that it was a blessing to be offered on my birthday. It was a good gift. I felt good about it."
LSU fans can rest easy, however, with the knowledge that Boutte is in constant contact with fellow Tigers commitment T.J. Finley, a quarterback at Ponchatoula.
"T.J. and I are trying to get together one weekend and just get a feel for everything by throwing passes, catching balls, and just getting a little rhythm going," said Boutte, "so when we get to LSU we won't be shaky."
Boutte, who 247 Sports tabs as the 40th-best player in the nation and No. 8 wide receiver, is expected to be an integral part of an LSU recruiting class that is ranked third behind Clemson and Alabama.
"Coach (Corey) Raymond from LSU came during the spring and talked to me to make sure I was good," Boutte said. "Coach Mickey (Joseph) came one day to check up on me. He came to watch practice but it got canceled because of the rain and storms."
Joseph was also in attendance for Tuesday's scrimmage, along with Southeastern Louisiana defensive coordinator Lance Guidry and defensive backs coach/recruiting coordinator Tarence "Tank" Calais.
Defensive back Keydrain Calligan, who was crowned state champ in the triple jump at the state track meet earlier this month, is a rising name in recruiting circles.
"I've been getting help from my coaches to go out and perform and that's what's drawing attention from these college coaches," said Calligan, who picked up his first two offers from Louisiana Tech and ULM.
"Tech's coach came to my practice last week. We were doing one-on-ones. I caught a pick and got a feeling that I was about to get my first offer, and I did. Coach (Anthony) Camp from ULM then offered me Tuesday."
UL and South Alabama are also evaluating Calligan.
"Both of those schools are looking at me," he said. "UL is a great school. They want to see me move around some. It's too early to commit right now. I like Louisiana Tech. They've had some local guys like Rhashid Bonnette (Loreauville), Daniel Lewis (NISH) and Michael Sam (NISH).
"I'm excited to get the offers, but then again, I can't get too excited because I still have a lot of work to get done."