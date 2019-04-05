UL relief pitcher Grant Cox certainly did his part with five innings of solid relief.

But little else went right for the Ragin’ Cajuns in Friday’s Sun Belt Conference series opener at Lamson Park, falling 12-6 to West Division leader Arkansas State at Russo Park.

The Cajuns dropped to 15-17 overall and 4-6 in Sun Belt play with the loss, while Arkansas State improved to 20-11 overall and 8-2 in league play.

The two teams are now scheduled to meet in a 4 p.m. doubleheader Saturday.

For the second straight outing, new Friday night starter Jacob Schultz struggled to repeat his early-season exploits, failing to get an out in the second inning before being pulled for Cox.

Schultz ended up giving up five runs (three earned) on four hits with three walks and a strikeout.

Cox yielded a run in the top of the fourth to make it 6-0, before the Cajuns made a slight push.

Orynn Veillon followed a third-inning, lead-off single with a two-run double in the fourth, before Kole McKinnon’s RBI single to center to narrow the Red Wolves’ lead to 6-3.

With Cox continuing to cruise on the mound, UL’s offense threatened another rally, loading the bases with two outs for the No. 9 spot coming up.

UL coach Tony Robichaux elected to go with Daniel Lahare, who lined out to center to end the threat.

The Cajuns wouldn’t be in the game for much longer. Cox walked the lead-off batter in the seventh and he was relieved by Brock Batty.

Things quickly got ugly with the Red Wolves adding on five insurance runs, sparked mostly by Alex Howard’s three-run double, to seize a commanding 11-3 lead.

Arkansas State starting pitcher Zach Jackson was the recipient of all the run support. He improved his record to 5-1 on the year, allowing three runs on eight hits, one walk and striking out three in six innings.

UL did get a run in the eighth and had the bases loaded with one out, but only to ground into a 1-2-3 double play to keep the tying run to come to the plate.

Veillon finished the game 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Todd Lott continued his recent hitting parade by going 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBIs. Lott has now tied Hayden Cantrelle for the team-high with a 14-game hitting streak.

Meanwhile, Cantrelle has now reached base in all 32 games this season and 38 going back to last season.