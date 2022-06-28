Destrehan teammate Landry Cannon is a good source to evaluate the talent level of UL commitment Daniel Blood.
A Cajuns’ verbal pledge himself, Cannon has seen the talented wide receiver more than most.
“Daniel is a great guy, a hard worker,” Cannon said. “He’s a real elusive guy. He’s fun to watch. He’s a playmaker, man. That kind of says it all.
“He can do it all. The film says it all.”
The 6-foot, 180-pound Blood is the latest commitment for the Cajuns.
“I loved the campus and I love the coaching staff,” Blood said. “I like how they make me feel like it’s a family and I’m treated like family. Also, how they’re going to take care and develop me as a player.”
Blood also had offers from Arkansas State, Tulane, Southeastern, Liberty and Louisiana Tech.
“He’s a great route-runner,” Destrehan coach Marcus Scott said. “He’s sure-handed. He’s going to be a four-year starter for us. That’s a pretty big deal here. He’s played in some big games.”
Blood and Destrehan lost to Acadiana in the state finals as a freshman, then lost in the semifinals the past two seasons. That kind of experience at a Class 5A powerhouse should benefit Blood down the road.
“I think they prepared me as a player to be prepared for the big moments in life and as a college player,” said Blood, who has 4.5 speed in the 40. "(UL coaches) said they like the way I can get yards after the catch and move with the ball, and they like the way I’m very versatile. I can play inside and outside and do special teams."
In explaining how Blood started as a freshman, Scott credits his ability “to retain the information and he was able to carry over the drills to the game. It was drill carryover as well as him being able to execute the game plan at a high level.”
Also attractive to the UL coaches is that Blood comes from a run-first offensive approach at Destrehan.
“It’s the same thing at Destrehan: If you don’t block, you don’t play, so it’s going to be the same thing (at UL),” Blood said. “I relish the physical side of the game. Playing and developing at Destrehan, you’re used to blocking and you have to be physical to be successful.”
Blood said he’s still planning to improve during his fourth varsity season this fall prior to coming to Lafayette.
“Get faster, stronger and more physical,” he said. “It picks up a notch once you get to college, so I’ve got to get better at those things so I can be prepared.”
Like Cannon, Riverside running back Elijah Davis and E.D. White offensive lineman Matthew Broussard, Blood was recruited closely by UL assistant coach Mike Giuliani.
Scott said he’s been impressed by the UL coaching staff under new coach Michael Desormeaux.
“Number one, they’re taking the state seriously in terms of recruiting,” Scott said. “Whenever the coaches in state make a conscience effort to recruit local kids, we always want to be a part of that. We want to help them be successful. I think he’s done a good job at that.
“Coach Giuliani has done a really good job with the day-to-day recruiting of the kids.”