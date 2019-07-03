Social media users went online to show their love and support after the passing of UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux.

Robichaux died Wednesday at the age of 57. He suffered a heart attack June 23 and underwent several heart surgeries.

Here are some of their reactions.

Louisiana Athletics Mourns Loss of Longtime Baseball Coach Tony Robichaux https://t.co/3rHfekk3a6 pic.twitter.com/8tFHN6News — Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns® (@RaginCajuns) July 3, 2019

Coach Robichaux represented the best of Louisiana. For more than three decades, he was a great mentor who cared for his players on and off the field at both McNeese State and UL Lafayette. We lost an ambassador for our state today and we will miss him dearly. #lagov #lalege https://t.co/leu1VeOleR — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 3, 2019

Had the pleasure of working with Coach Tony Robichaux for three years as a student reporter and an SID. Never treated me as anything but a professional despite being a student. Thinking and praying for his family today. #RIPRobe — Jason Pugh (@JasonSPugh) July 3, 2019

“We want guys who drink out of the water hose, not guys who’s mommy’s need to bring them a Gatorade in the third inning” - Tony Robichaux #RIP to one of the great influences in college baseball #RIPCoachRobichaux — Sean Buchanan (@CoachBuc_28) July 3, 2019

This quote from @CoachDeggs28 on Tony Robichaux is Robichaux in a nutshell. So good and so Robe. Deggs credited with Robichaux with potentially saving his life. pic.twitter.com/fYpN06QxPW — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 3, 2019

Prayers to the family of Coach Robichaux and the entire UL community https://t.co/Rt1wqQKLnj — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) July 3, 2019

This one made me tear up. I was such a huge, huge fan of Tony Robichaux. He was THE genuine article. What you saw is what you got. Tony will be so dearly missed in college baseball, but his impact will never be forgotten. God Bless the Robichaux’s. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 3, 2019

This is a TOUGH one. Tony Robichaux was an absolute legend in our profession and an honest to goodness builder of young men. He was taken away from our game, his players, and more importantly his family WAY too soon. RIP Robes. https://t.co/XHnI2Fb8pr — Clayton VanderLaan (@c_van28) July 3, 2019

I am so sad to hear about the passing of Tony Robichaux. He was a great coach and a better man. Proud to have been able to call him a colleague and a friend. Thoughts and prayers to his family and to the Ragin’ Cajuns. #RIPCoach — Scott Stricklin (@CoachStrick10) July 3, 2019

This man!! Left this earth way too soon but touched more lives than he will ever know. He was SPECIAL. Proud to have called him my friend and confidant. He lived his life trying to make this world a better place. You succeeded Tony Robichaux you were a giant of a human being. pic.twitter.com/SDuShHMNwd — Yvette Girouard (@GirouardYvette) July 3, 2019

Tragic news to hear the passing of Coach Tony Robichaux. We lost one of the best men in our profession. After hearing him speak at the @THSBCA clinic a few years ago I remember heading back to my room fired up for the season & questioning everything I did as a coach. RIP Coach — Coach Kinnan 🇺🇸⚾️ (@CoachKinnan) July 3, 2019

Robe would tell us to keep his spirit alive through our actions. He would tell us that our faith should not be shaken. But today everyone walks a little slower, a little bit heavier because he is coaching from a higher place now. #ForeverOurCoach — Section A (@SaidAtTheTigue) July 3, 2019

“When I die, I don’t want to be known as a baseball coach. I want to be known as someone who benefited the lives he encountered outside of the field.” Thank you coach for allowing me to realize what life is about and having an open door about anything. I love you coach! pic.twitter.com/h0pzYu9lHp — Hayden Cantrelle (@5GuyCantrelle) July 3, 2019

I have no idea where I would be today without Coach Robe. The lives you changed not only through the game but for simply being a GREAT man. You will be truly missed; One last Thank you from the shirtless kid with the backwards hat and earrings❤️. #OurCoach ⚜️ https://t.co/krTX3Sau28 — Jamarius Williams (@_JamWilliams) July 3, 2019

He ranks up with the greatest men I ever knew. Rest in peace coach, you always had time for a picture, you were the last one to leave the stadium and the clubhouse. You were more than a Coach to me, you were a friend & mentor.#RIPCoachRobe #GeauxCajuns I love you! pic.twitter.com/4ymofk5Hvv — Cajuns Fan (@CajunsFan) July 3, 2019

Prayers for the @RaginCajuns and Robichaux families after the untimely passing of Coach Robe. One of the best coaches - and men - our state has produced. — Lenny Vangilder (@LennyVangilder) July 3, 2019

Our hearts break for our friends at @RaginCajunsBSB on the passing of their beloved coach, Tony Robichaux.



Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends and everyone Coach Robe mentored across his illustrious career.



We will miss you, Coach Robe. pic.twitter.com/PQOooxvx9w — Tulane Baseball (@GreenWaveBSB) July 3, 2019

We are saddened and upset today to hear about the passing of @RaginCajunsBSB head baseball coach, and one of the great leaders of young men in our sport, Tony Robichaux. Coach Robe is a legend in our sport, and will be greatly missed. — Hunter Pence Baseball Academy (@HPbaseball3) July 3, 2019

Rest in Peace to a Legend.. Coach Tony Robichaux was what I imagined a great man to be. Sad day for #CajunNation @RaginCajunsBSB — a.johnson (@aj3hree) July 3, 2019

Robichaux coached the Cajuns since 1995 and had 1,177 career victories. Besides being the all-time leader at UL, he also holds that same honor at his alma mater, McNeese State.