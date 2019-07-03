1448b912-3144-11e8-9b41-00163ec2aa77
File photo of longtime UL head baseball coach Tony Robichaux.

 Advocate file photo by BRAD BOWIE

Social media users went online to show their love and support after the passing of UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux.

Robichaux died Wednesday at the age of 57. He suffered a heart attack June 23 and underwent several heart surgeries.

Here are some of their reactions.

Robichaux coached the Cajuns since 1995 and had 1,177 career victories. Besides being the all-time leader at UL, he also holds that same honor at his alma mater, McNeese State.

