LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The motivation wasn’t very high for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team in Little Rock on Saturday.
And neither was the team’s shooting percentage.
The result was a 69-59 road loss to the Trojans to close out the regular season.
UL clinched the No. 2 West seed Friday night with a win and an Arkansas State loss to UTA. As a result, the Cajuns’ next game will be at 5 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the East-3 seed and the West-6 seed at Hartsell Arena in Pensacola, Florida.
UL’s record dropped to 16-8 overall and 10-7 in league play with the loss, while Little Rock improved to 11-14 and 7-11.
The Cajuns only shot 33% from the field overall, and also struggled at 26% from 3-point land and 59% at the line with nine missed free throws.
Little Rock, meanwhile, shot 43% from the field and outscored UL 34-24 in the paint, thanks mostly to Nikola Maric’s 17 points.
The other double-figure scorer for the Trojans was Ben Coupet with 14.
The Cajuns were led by Cedric Russell with 13 points on 3-of-9 shooting beyond the arc. Theo Akwuba pitched in 10 points and 16 rebounds, followed by Ty Harper with 12 points.
Little Rock led 32-30 at the half. The Cajuns tied the game at 40-40 after two Harper free throws with 13:09 left.
But Maric's layup at 8:04 got Little Rock's lead to 51-43 and the Cajuns never recovered.