More this year than any other perhaps, the early-season college basketball schedule is about identifying shortcomings and addressing them as quickly as possible.

The UL Ragin’ Cajuns men are no different.

So as coach Bob Marlin’s squad prepares for Tuesday's 6 p.m. game against LSU-Alexandria at the Cajundome, there are two categories he definitely wants his team focused on.

For starters, the Cajuns (2-1) are not shooting the ball from the 3-point line well at all in the young season.

After three games, UL has only made 16 of 69 attempts behind the arc for just 23.2%.

In Saturday’s 84-73 win over LSU-Shreveport, it didn’t get any better — hitting just 6 of 26 tries for 23.1%.

“We just need to make shots and it is a concern, because we’ve got a good shooting team,” Marlin said. “We’ve shot it really well in practice and we’ve had three subpar outings.

“We’ve been good at getting to the free throw line and converting free throws. That’s been one of the reasons we’re 2-1, but I think we’ve been outscored by 42 points at the 3-point line, and that’s unacceptable.”

Brayan Au hit a pair of bombs in Saturday’s win and Cedric Russell did hit back-to-back 3s but was only 2 of 7 on the night behind the arc.

“For the most part, we’ve gotten the shots that we’ve wanted,” Marlin said. “We haven’t forced too many. We did try and push the ball inside with Theo (Akwuba) and for good reason.

“We want to play inside-out, but we still need to get some clean looks. We’re going to have a game here soon, guys, where we jump up and make four or five in a row and have a double-figure night.”

The other problem is turnovers. UL committed 17 more Saturday to give the Cajuns 53 in just three games, compared to 39 assists.

“We’ve been outshot from the 3-point line every night, and we’ve lost the assist-to-turnover battle every night,” Marlin said.

In Saturday’s loss, UL’s turnovers ranged from stepping out of bounds inadvertently, poor communication and offensive fouls.

“They all add up,” Marlin said. “They’re not just bad passes necessarily.”

In other words, there’s a legitimate steal by the opposition and then there’s self-inflicted wounds.

“We’ve talked to about trying to value the ball,” Marlin said. “Make sure the other team takes it from you. If they’re going to get a steal, then that’s one thing. We’ve got to value the ball and be strong with it. If they take it, that’s one thing, but don’t just hand it to them.

LSU-Shreveport, on the other hand, only turned it over nine times in the loss.

“We talked about it after the last game,” Marlin said. “We talked about it tonight at halftime. We’ve got to do a better job. That’s one thing that LSU-Shreveport does a good job of. I think they’re plus-98 after tonight. They won the turnover battle tonight. They do it every game. They’ve got some quick guys, but more importantly, they value the ball and take care of it.”

Unfortunately, junior point guard Trajan Wesley won’t be available any time soon to help in that area. Marlin said Monday that Wesley’s condition looks more like a long-term situation.

LSU-Alexandria is off to a 7-2 start. Much like the Pilots on Saturday at the Cajundome, LSU-A led by three points at the half at Stephen F. Austin over the weekend, only to falter in the second half for a 97-79 loss.

Marlin said LSU-Alexandria is bigger than LSU-Shreveport.

That may serve them well, because UL’s 6-foot-11 transfer center Theo Akwuba has been on fire in the early-going.

On Monday, Akwuba was honored as a Player of the Week in Louisiana after a trio of triple-doubles, behind 21-of-24 shooting from the field.

Through three games, Akwuba is averaging 18.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game.