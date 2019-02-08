Typically, the opening weekend of a new season just can’t come quickly enough for coaches, players and fans.

For the No. 15-ranked UL-Lafayette softball team, there was likely a little more apprehension involved.

Oh, coach Gerry Glasco’s team was ready to hit, run, pitch and throw, all right.

It was the effectively dealing with the grieving process after the death of his daughter and assistant coach Geri Ann on Jan. 24 that was more difficult.

The postgame tears in his eyes when discussing how his team played and the quiet locker room after the team’s first win of the season said it all.

But once the umpire cried out ‘Play ball,' Glasco and his players discovered they were probably more prepared than they ever imagined.

The results certainly supported that claim.

After handling Fordham 4-0 in Thursday’s opener, the Cajuns disposed of Incarnate Word 11-0 in five innings in Friday’s opener at Lamson Park on Kandra Lamb’s no-hitter with one walk and five strikeouts before moving to 3-0 with a 15-0 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the nightcap behind homers from Sarah Hudek, Bailey Curry and Jolie Readeaux.

“I needed to get back on the field,” Glasco said. “I think that’s the next step.”

That doesn’t mean there weren’t tough moments. Many Americans have gotten emotional during the playing of the national anthem over the years. Glasco took that to a different level.

“Probably the toughest part for me was the national anthem, because you have a little time there to think,” Glasco said. “That’s just part of the process. I know I have to think. I have to deal with it. I can’t hide it. At the same time, it’s hard.”

Once the game began, however, Glasco found it easier to quickly adjust into his game face.

“Once the game started, not so much,” he said. “I was pretty good to go. The emotion part of it was really surprisingly gone once the game started, which is good.”

That doesn’t mean he was able to block out his daughter out of his thoughts.

Naturally, he so looked forward to coaching alongside her in the dugout during the regular season.

“She (Geri Ann) was really in tune with them,” Glasco said. “She was fired up about being a coach here. She was really living the dream of being an actual coach. I’m sure a few of the kids were more connected with her because she was working directly with them on their hitting."

In other words, it only took one game for Glasco to notice how much he’ll miss his daughter’s coaching.

“There was several times with our hitters, I was thinking, ‘Man, if Geri Ann was here, she’d be having a fit. We don’t have approach,’ ” Glasco said. “She had been working really hard with the kids on having a better approach and having a better idea of what’s getting ready to happen.”

After Raina O’Neal’s mammoth home run over the scoreboard Thursday, Glasco knows Geri Ann would have handled her next at-bat better than he did.

“After Raina O’Neal’s homer on a high fastball, if I would have been on my A-game, I would have told her to, ‘Sit change here; she’s not coming back with that fastball,’ and we got out on it,” Glasco said. “I told her (O’Neal), ‘She’s got to know that, and I’ve got to know that.’

“If Geri Ann was here, she would have been all over that approach. She was great at picking up the change-up immediately … in the first inning every time in the fall.”

O’Neal said the hitters still had Geri Ann on their minds as the game was played as well.

“Everything we do basically reminds us of her,” O’Neal said. “We just want to go out there and make her proud. Remember the things she taught us, and not forget her or take her for granted.”

How seamlessly Glasco has hit the field so far has impressed his players.

“Amazing,” O’Neal said. “He is so tough. He tells us that we’re tough all the time. We look at him, and he’s just taking everything in so well. It’s amazing to have a coach like that to follow.”

And apparently, he passed that along to his team as well.

“I didn’t think there were any hard moments,” said ace pitcher Summer Ellyson, who followed Thursday’s one-hit, 16-strikeout effort with eight more strikeouts Friday to improve to 2-0.

“I thought it was all pretty easy. Everybody was there for everybody. If anybody was struggling, we got over it … we got over it together.”