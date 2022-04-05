The seven-game winning streak was nice while it lasted.
In a season filled with ups and downs, UL coach Gerry Glasco said he “forgot what it felt like to go seven games without losing.”
Now, the Ragin’ Cajuns begin a 12-game road stretch at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against the McNeese Cowgirls in Lake Charles.
“At this point in the season, every loss matters and it tests your patience for sure,” Glasco said.
“It’s a really critical 12-game stretch. I think we’ve put ourselves in a pretty good position going into that stretch.”
McNeese enters the game 21-14, while the Cajuns are 23-9 after falling at Texas State 5-4 Sunday.
The stretch is critical because of the respectable RPIs. The Cowgirls currently stand at No. 78, followed by a three-game home series against Troy (74) this weekend.
Then comes Southeastern (80), South Alabama (71) for three, St. Louis (157), Illinois (44) for two and then Indiana (62).
Despite the loss Sunday, Glasco is trying to fight the temptation to alter the lineup too much over just one loss.
“I’m happy with what the lineup has produced. I don’t think I can overmagnify the Sunday game,” Glasco said.
“This weekend, I defense reverted a little bit, but I also think I can’t overreact.”
Complicating that decision is the potential return of shortstop Alexa Langeliers either Wednesday or for the weekend series.
Melissa Mayeux has played outstanding at shortstop since her absence and has earned the right to remain on the field. She’s shown the ability to play any infield position and even the outfield if needed.
“Things may have to chance to accommodate getting Alexa in the lineup,” Glasco said.
The other issue weighing on Glasco’s mind these day is pitcher Kandra Lamb. She was supposed to start at Texas last Wednesday, but developed pain in her leg during pregame warmups. She did return for a short stint at Texas State over the weekend.
The tricky part of that scenario is weighing Lamb’s preference to throw a bullpen session every day “even if it’s a short, quick 30 or 40-pitch bullpen” with the possible solution of resting her.
“So we’re going to have the walk the tightrope,” Glasco said.
Staying in the circle, it appears Meghan Schorman (6-3, 2.41 ERA) has established herself as a relief pitcher supreme, despite making six starts earlier this season.
“I don’t know if we’ve reached the conclusion that she’s better (as a reliever),” Glasco said. “I think we’ve just reached the conclusion that she’s really good at it. She’s so good that it makes it easy to go to the bullpen when sometimes you hang on too long with a starter because you don’t have the confidence in your bullpen.
“With Meghan, that’s not a problem, because she’s really good. I like that when we go to the bullpen, it can be viewed in a positive way. She’s a really important part of our team right now.”
In fact, Glasco even has thoughts of making Schorman a full-time closer, which could save innings for true freshman pitcher Sam Landry down the road.