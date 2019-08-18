Eventually, we’re going to need a shorter name for this controversy.
‘The one where UL coach Billy Napier wanted his scholarship football players to donate $50 a year to the RCAF fund’ is kind of long and hard to say every time.
RCAF-gate?
Mandate-gate?
Entitlement-gate?
I don’t know. I’ve never been very good at writing clever headlines.
Whatever you call it, Napier definitely had a few press conferences heard across the country last week.
As the controversy first brewed and then spilled over, I asked myself what I really believed on this issue. At first, I wasn't sure. After all, until Wednesday, it’s not something I had ever heard of … and judging from the national reaction, apparently I wasn’t alone.
After reading much of the strong criticism of Napier’s “initiative," as well as his response to those bashing him, I’m not sure I’m all the way up to a strong opinion. But I definitely have a few thoughts to share.
Even some of Napier’s harshest critics would admit the expressed rationale behind this new plan isn’t flawed.
The entitlement issue in his country is real and could stand some attention.
I’ve long marveled at the hypocrisy of the American sports public.
We put Little Leaguers on national television. Then mega-million dollar programs recruit middle schoolers. By the time they’re in high school, they get stars … some three, some four and some five of them … and are flown around the country.
Because programs are trying to beat the Joneses, even mid-major athletes these days enjoy facilities better than most Super Bowl-winning players ever imagined.
Then we wonder why so many of them suddenly become "me" players once they reach the pro ranks and we label them as trash.
For that reason alone, something tells me Tony Robichaux would have supported this concept.
The education and player development side of this is a no-brainer to me.
The money side is a different issue.
UL director of athletics Bryan Maggard even said he doesn’t support telling athletes how to spend their scholarship money.
In fact, Maggard explained to me there’s not even a mechanism in the RCAF process to force obligatory payments from players.
Look, I get the concept. I’ve been a member of an independent Baptist church for the past four decades. I’ve heard the tithing seminar, believe in it and have executed it.
But I also know the best practice for any pastor is to never know the giving records of any member. Some bookkeeper who hates gossip is the only one who should know such things.
I’ve never been part of a football team, but I know coaches are masters of both motivation and manipulation.
Most of us understand how ‘voluntary’ a voluntary practice is.
If the players heard the truth of how UL’s athletic department is funded and want to participate now, that sounds fine to me.
But if there’s any relation between a player’s willingness to donate and his playing time — or even a coach’s opinion of that player — I couldn’t condone that process.
Actually, I’d vote against any system where any of the coaches would even know who gave or didn’t give. (And if Napier is going to pay for those who don’t, he only needs to know that 2, 10 or 20 didn’t volunteer .. not the actual names).
Voluntary giving only works if it’s truly voluntary. The cynic would say nothing is voluntary on a football team. I guess that depends on the true integrity of the coach.
Something else wasn’t lost on me from all the rhetoric this controversy produced over the past week.
In Friday’s press conference, Napier said Wednesday evening’s practice was the best one of training camp thus far. The effort, intensity and attention to detail had never been better.
Napier said he slept great that night.
Calculated message? Perhaps.
It’s impossible for 110 players to all truly agree on any issue. Because Napier and a great team leader like Deuce Wallace say the players fully support the new policy obviously doesn’t mean many players don’t like it.
But if Napier’s assessment of that evening practice after that fateful morning RCAF seminar is accurate, it might have produce more solidarity than the critics realize.
Coaches love the “us against the world” motivation.
Perhaps on Aug. 31 in New Orleans, we’ll get the best clue of what impact Napier’s plea to donate really had on his team.