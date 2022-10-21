INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
A win would be the fifth straight over Arkansas State, get the Cajuns back to .500 in Sun Belt play and improve UL to 14-3 in league games at Cajun Field since 2018.
KEY MATCHUP
UL’s secondary vs. ASU receivers: All signs point toward this being the biggest test of the season for the UL secondary. Quarterback James Blackman is completing 69.3% of his passes largely to a deep, talented receiving corps.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: Wide receiver Michael Jefferson is picking up some steam with 23 receptions for 351 yards and three scores.
Red Wolves: Quarterback James Blackman has thrown for 1,695 yards with 11 touchdowns and one interception.
FACTS & FIGURES
UL leads the all-time series 28-21-1, including victories in six of the last seven. … Arkansas State’s last road win in the series was 50-27 in 2012. … The Red Wolves are playing all 12 games on a Saturday for the first time since 2008. … Arkansas State and Oklahoma are the only FBS programs to score more than 50 points in a game for at least 15 seasons in a row. … Freshman kicker Dominic Zvada is one of two kickers nationally to be 3 of 3 or better from 45 yards out or better on field goals this season. … Red Wolves quarterback James Blackman is 20th among active FBS quarterbacks with 8,484 yards passing in a career. … The Cajuns are averaging 25.2 points and 388 total yards a game, while giving up 19.2 points and 425 total yards a game. … Arkansas State is averaging 30.3 points and 360.4 total yards, while allowing 30.1 points and 392.9 total yards.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
16 – Amount of turnovers forced by the UL defense this season, which ranks fifth nationally and second in the Sun Belt.
4 – Where the Red Wolves rank nationally in the number of underclassmen on the roster (101 for 78.9%).
150.6 – How many fewer rushing yards a game Arkansas State’s defense is allowing through seven games this season compared to last — 290.6 last year to 140 this season.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Pass-happy Red Wolves
Since 2018, only Alabama (29) and LSU (23) have more 300-yard passing games than Arkansas State (22).
2 – All about sacks
One week after UL registered five sacks at Marshall, the Cajuns face an Arkansas State team that has allowed 23 sacks this season. UL has allowed nine.
3 – Big finish?
UL has scored 59 points in the fourth quarter this season, while the Red Wolves have allowed 72 points in the final 15 minutes.
4 – Winning traditions
Arkansas State ranks second in all-time Sun Belt wins with 92, trailing only UL with 96 league wins.
SCHEDULES
ARKANSAS STATE (2-5, 1-3)
Sept. 3 Grambling, W 58-3
Sept. 10 At Ohio State, L 45-12
Sept. 17 At Memphis, L 44-32
Sept. 24 At Old Dominion, L 29-26
Oct. 1 UL-Monroe, W 45-28
Oct. 8 James Madison, L 42-20
Oct. 15 At Southern Miss, L 20-19
Oct. 22 At UL, 4 p.m.
Oct. 29 South Alabama, 3 p.m.
Nov. 12 Massachusetts, TBA
Nov. 19 At Texas State, 4 p.m.
Nov. 26 Troy, TBA
UL (3-3, 1-2)
Sept. 3 Southeastern La., W 24-7
Sept. 10 Eastern Michigan, W 49-21
Sept. 17 At Rice, L 33-21
Sept. 24 At UL-Monroe, L 21-17
Oct. 1 South Alabama, L 20-17
Oct. 12 at Marshall, W 23-12
Oct. 22 Arkansas State, 4 p.m.
Oct. 27 At Southern Miss, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 5 Troy, TBA
Nov. 10 Georgia Southern, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 19 At Florida State, TBA
Nov. 26 At Texas State, 4 p.m.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 24, Arkansas State 23
This series is full of close games, and this one has all the makings of the next chapter. Last year was supposed to be a mismatch, but the Cajuns were fortunate to win by one point. This one is no mismatch. The Red Wolves are running it better, passing it way more efficiently and defending better than a year ago. The UL defense has 11 interceptions, but Arkansas State has thrown only one. UL can add to its sack total against a vulnerable offensive line. Both teams have hot kickers. It may very well come down to that.