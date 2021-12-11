RUSTON – UL transfer forward Jordan Brown delivered a banner 30-point performance with six rebounds, but there wasn’t enough depth for the Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday in a 78-69 road loss to Louisiana Tech at the Thomas Assembly Center.
The Cajuns dropped to 5-4 on the season, while the Bulldogs improved to 7-2 overall and 5-0 at home on the season.
Brown scored his 30 points on 13-of-18 shooting from the field in just 26 minutes of play.
The problem for UL is only freshman Joe Charles reached double figures in the loss. The former Carencro High standout earned his first start of the season and responded with 11 points and five rebounds in 29 minutes.
As a team, the Cajuns made seven 3-pointers in 23 attempts, while limiting Louisiana Tech to 4-of-21 shooting behind the arc.
The big advantage on the day for the Bulldogs came at the free throw line, where Louisiana Tech made 20 of 24 tries at the line. The Cajuns, meanwhile, was only 6-of-9 shooting at the charity stripe.
Greg Williams managed eight points and two rebounds in 30 minutes and point guard Trajan Wesley added six points and three boards in 24 minutes.
But coming off his 20-point effort at home Wednesday, Kobe Julien didn’t score on 0-of-6-shooting in 19 minutes. Dou Gueye only had two points in nine minutes and Isaiah Richards settled for one point and five boards in 13 minutes.
The loss was disappointing for the Cajuns, who actually led for 24:57 of the contest with Tech only owning a lead for 13 minutes. UL led 30-21 at the 5:34 point of the first half after a Charles 3-pointer.
Louisiana Tech got a five-point run by Cobe Williams to cut it to 40-39 ahead of Jalen Dalcourt’s 3-pointer to give UL a 47-42 lead three minutes into the second half.
The Bulldogs got a 3-pointer from Kenneth Lofton for a 57-51 with 9:14 left to play, but Kentrell Garnett scored five quick points to cut the Cajuns close again at 59-58 with 8:18 left.
But the Cajuns couldn’t ever get over the hump again. Lofton’s bucket at 2:42 gave Tech a 68-63 lead. Brown’s layup at 2:15 got the Cajuns within three at 68-65, but never got any closer.
The Cajuns committed turnovers on their two next possessions and the Bulldogs sealed the win at the free throw line.
Armorie Archibald carried the load there with 18 points with two rebounds and three steals. Williams led Tech with 20 points and seven boards, while Lofton finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.