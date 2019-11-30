THE WAY WE SEE IT

This rivalry that rarely disappoints delivered again. The Cajuns were coming off a near-perfect performance in handling Troy 53-3, while UL-Monroe was playing to get bowl eligible. For the second straight season, it came down to a ULM field goal attempt and for the second straight season, the Warhawks kicker didn't deliver. It wasn't a pretty win at all for the Cajuns, who had won their first nine games by double figures. Injuries certainly slowed UL down, but the Cajuns still nailed down that history-making 10th win.

Levi Lewis delivered in clutch again for Cajuns in capturing historic 10th victory A game that wound up being decided by field goals — one made, one missed — was supposed to match the Sun Belt Conference’s best rushing team a…

TRENDING NOW

In their final game at Cajun Field, many UL seniors came through in a big way. Offensively, Raymond Calais rushed for 107 yards on eight carries, highlighted by an 83-yard touchdown run. WR Ja'Marcus Bradley had four catches for 127 yards and a score, including a career-high 74-yard catch, while colleague Jarrod Jackson added four catches for 66 yards. Defensively, Jacques Boudreaux led the way with 12 tackles. In the kicking game, Stevie Artigue made the eventual game-winning field goal.

Kevin Foote: No need to sweat the details after UL's 10th win of the season For all those sweating the details of UL’s 31-30 nailbiting victory over UL-Monroe on Saturday at Cajun Field, there was certainly a lot to be…

FINAL THOUGHTS

Obviously, if the Cajuns don't play any better Saturday in North Carolina against Appalachian State, they won't win. As historical as the win was, it was one of the team's worst efforts this season. Injuries played a key role, however. UL will need to get healthier before Saturday. This one was about surviving. The Appalachian State game is about reaching a higher level to succeed. UL's defense will need to improve against running quarterbacks. Zac Thomas hurt UL in the first meeting and Caleb Evans did a lot of damage with his legs and arms Saturday.