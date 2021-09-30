When the UL Ragin’ Cajuns travel to meet unbeaten South Alabama in Saturday’s 7 p.m. Sun Belt showdown at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, there figures to be some familiar aspects to the matchup.

It’s typically one filled with many intense collisions between two division rivals.

“South Alabama in past games, physical, it’s trench warfare,” UL running back T.J. Wisham said. “Offense and defensive, they’re physical and we’re physical, so it’s always a physical game. They have athletes in all phases of the game, so it’s always been a challenge with them.

“We’re two physical teams in a conference matchup, so we know what to expect – a physical, hard-fought game, so we’re going to come ready.”

With that said, there will actually be a long list of new features as well.

For one, it’ll be UL’s first game at South Alabama’s new on-campus, fieldturf stadium that seats 25,450.

Secondly, while many of the players will be familiar to the Cajuns, the coaching staff is brand new with first-year head coach Kane Wommack, bringing different schemes to the equation.

“Really it’s a completely different blueprint in all three areas,” Napier said. “Obviously they’ve hired three analysts from University of Alabama on offense. Kane’s a defensive guy and coach (defensive coordinator Corey Batoon) in that same family of defense and the special teams blueprint is connected to Kane’s past.

“In general, it is a complete wholesale change in terms of conceptually.”

Essentially, the new-look defense is a combination of influences from Indiana and Liberty, Alabama on defense and Indiana on special teams.

Wommack came to South Alabama after serving as Indiana’s defensive coordinator, and the Jaguars’ defense has been stellar so far.

South Alabama is currently ranked No. 1 nationally in third-down conversions and red zone defense, in addition to being fourth in rushing defense (55.3), 12th in sacks, 19th in scoring defense (15.67) and 25th in total defense (290.67).

“They play with right leverage and certainly ability to rush the passer and affect the quarterback,” Napier said. “Statistically, they’ve done an exceptional job. They’ve got a good plan, not only in terms of how they rush but also in terms of how they mix up the coverage. It’s going to be a challenge for sure.”

The Jaguars (3-0) also sport a new quarterback in Jake Bentley, who previously played at Utah and South Carolina.

“He’s a good athlete,” Napier said of Bentley. “I think the important part is that we do a good job with our rush plan … and make sure we keep him in there, so we can affect him. He’s an accurate passer, he’s got arm talent and he does a good job of making decision.

“He understands their system and for the most part when you watch the game, the ball goes where it should go.”

Bentley’s thrown for 684 yards and two touchdowns and one interception at a 64.5 clip under offensive coordinator Major Applewhite. Unlike UL’s first four foes, though, Bentley isn’t a major scrambling threat.

His top targets are wide receivers Jalen Tolbert (14-317) and Caullin Lacy (14-133). Running back Kareem Walker (53-208, 4 TDs) is the top rushing threat.

“I think it’s a big part of the game,” Napier said. “Each time we’ve played these guys in the past, they’ve got exceptional skill … certainly at receiver this year, they’ve got some elite playmakers.”

One thing the Cajuns hope stays the same is UL’s recent run of success in the series. UL has won five straight games against the Jags to own a 7-2 overall cushion in the series.

For that to continue, however, UL needs health on the offensive line. Napier confirmed Wednesday starting left tackle Carlos Rubio joined reserve offensive lineman Tyler Brown and Jax Harrington with season-ending injuries.

The expected contingency plan is moving Ken Marks to left tackle and A.J. Gillie to left guard. Any more injuries to that unit and it could get interesting.

As it is, the current scenario has brought such young offensive linemen as King McGowen, Kamryn Waites, Landon Burton and Nathan Thomas into the picture.

Furthermore, redshirt junior David Hudson’s status on the depth chart expands as potential options at guard and center.

“He (Hudson) certainly would be in position to contribute if need be,” Napier said. “All those guys are in the picture. They are players that are relatively inexperienced and getting valuable reps each and every day. It’s going to be awesome for them down the road when they continue to get reps in practice."