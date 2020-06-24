These days, all situations are “fluid,” but UL baseball coach Matt Deggs thinks it’s possible the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 2020 fall baseball roster is now set.

Like happens at programs all over the country these days, it’s going to be very different from the one that ended the shortened season in the spring.

“Right now, I really like where we are,” Deggs said. “I think we’re basically done (rebuilding roster), unless Nolan Ryan falls into your lap. We know what we have. Now it’s a matter of getting everybody in and healthy and getting to work in the fall.”

There are various reasons for the changes.

One, there was the draft process, which led to starting shortstop Hayden Cantrelle going in the fifth round to Milwaukee and senior pitcher Brandon Young signing a free agent deal with Baltimore.

Neither of those losses were surprising to the staff. In fact, Deggs exited the unprecedented five-round version of the draft feeling quite fortunate.

“You kind of figure you’re going to lose X, Y and Z,” he said. “Basically, we got lucky. If we had a normal draft and been able to finish out season and gotten hot, we probably lose five or six guys. That was a gift to our program.”

The Cajuns’ roster will also include three returning seniors getting an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 in outfielder Brennan Breaux and pitchers Jack Burk and Austin Bradford.

There also wasn’t anything unplanned about the six Cajuns that entered the transfer portal in Jonathan Windham, Tremaine Spears, Justin Greene, Brock Batty, David Williams and Colton Frank.

All of those developments, however, left the staff with a little bit of work to do.

That process was, as Deggs explains it, “kind of like an old pickup truck – just when you think you’ve got it running good again, something happens and you’ve got to get it going again.”

The theme of the search was to “get more competitive depth, especially in the infield.” The team’s hitting in the shortened spring simply wasn’t good enough.

The first source for solutions came from last year’s recruiting class – one the staff “is very excited about.”

As a reminder, that group originally consisted of six pitchers and five hitters. The pitchers included three southpaws – Blake Marshall of Hinds Junior College, New Iberia’s Chipper Menard and Chad Brown from McKinney, Texas - and three right-handers in Spencer Arrighetti from Navarro JC, North Vermilion High’s Hayden Durke and Peyton Havard of Bridge City High in Orange, Texas.

Those arms were added to a returning staff that only lost Young.

“I really like our pitching coming back,” Deggs said. “In my mind, it was an SEC staff. All we lost was Brandon. Then we added a big arm in Hayden Durke and also guys like the Marshall kid and Arrighetti and Chipper Menard from just down the road in New Iberia.”

Offensively the class included a trio of potential infield solutions in Sam Bianco from Oxford High, Bobby Lada from Bossier Parish CC and Clayton Dean from Tomball, Texas and two outfielders in Conor Higgs from Texas City and Carson Raccaforte of Port Neches, Texas.

Since then, UL has added infielder Anthony Catalano from North Iowa Area CC and first baseman Josh Cofield from Hinds.

Also, three Division I transfers are expected to finalize the roster, including CJ Willis from LSU and Drake Osborn from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

“I still like interchangeable parts with athleticism,” Deggs said.

Willis played outfield and first base at LSU, while Osborn is a catcher scheduled to play for the Round Rock Hairy Men of the Texas Collegiate League this summer. Round Rock is scheduled to visit Fabacher Field in Youngsville the weekend of July 24-26.

While many other players aren’t able to hit summer at-bats and innings on the mound in due to the coronavirus, catcher-first baseman Julian Brock and Arrighetti are playing in the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational.

“I like Julian behind the plate, but I also think he can be a fine first baseman,” Deggs said of Brock’s future. “The key is getting his bat in the lineup. I think we all saw that in the spring.

“Some guys need a chance to get some at-bats and that’s just not the case this summer for a lot of guys. So moving forward, a lot of it will be dictated by what you do individually this summer to prepare for the fall.”