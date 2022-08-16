Nico Yantko arrived at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to serve as its deputy athletic director in July of 2017 under Bryan Maggard.
On Tuesday, Yantko was introduced as the new director of athletics at his alma mater Murray State.
“What a day,” said Yantko, who graduated from Murray State in 2009 as a football student-athlete for the Racers. “What an emotional experience.”
Murray State President Bob Jackson revealed how quickly the process of hiring Yantko took.
“It was incredible quick,” Yantko said of the 27-day search.
“I’ve had opportunity to interview and hire a number of individuals in my career,” Jackson said of Yantko while introducing him. “Nico is one of the most passionate, hardworking, visionary athletic administrators that I know.”
Naturally, Yantko’s role during his five years in Lafayette played a role in achieving his dream job on the campus he spent five years playing quarterback as a student-athlete in Murray, Kentucky.
“You never put a timeline on how long you’re going to stay somewhere,” Yantko said. “But I’m so grateful for how Lafayette accepted me and my family with open arms.
“I’m so thankful and grateful for the leadership of Dr. (Joseph) Savoie and Dr. Maggard. I really believe UL’s best days are still ahead. I'll always say that Lafayette has the most truly unique and identifiable culture — just tremendous people and alumni base. You can bet I’ll be pulling for the Ragin’ Cajuns.”
During his time at UL, Yantko played a key role in the department’s numerous achievements.
“There are so many things that we accomplished collectively while I was there,” Yantko said. “I think the thing I’m most proud of is that I really believe we elevated the profile of the university through the athletic department.”
Yantko played a key role in the search for two football coaches — Billy Napier in 2018 and Michael Desormeaux in December.
He also spearheaded fundraising efforts during his time in Cajun Country, highlighted by the $15 million naming rights to Cajun Field with Lourdes.
“It was so rewarding to play a role in a significant amount of championships and great things like the R1 celebration,” he said.
Yantko also oversaw the department’s efforts in social media engagements, earned Marketing Team of the Year honors in 2019-20 and helped to negotiate network deals with Cox Sports Television and ESPN.
In Tuesday’s news conference, Yantko struggled to contain his emotions when thanking Maggard and his wife Kerry for their support.
“What a five years it was to work alongside you,” he told Maggard, who attended the ceremony. “What a special place and its best days are ahead of it because of you.”
Yantko said he learned many things from working with Maggard daily for five years that he’ll carry into his new position.
“Bryan was so great at explaining the why behind the what,” he explained. “He also gave me a keen sense of how to partner with head coaches every single day, and how important that was.”
Yantko said his plan is to return to Lafayette to finish things off properly and then plans on returning to Kentucky for the start of football season.