Once again, a trip west producedgood and bad signs for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team.
For starters, Arizona State’s Sun Devils beat the Cajuns 77-65 late Saturday night at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz.
That dropped UL to 5-4, while the Sun Devils improved to 6-2.
UL’s next game is Saturday on the road against against Louisiana Tech in Ruston — after final exams week is completed.
But like any game this time of the season with a team filled with newcomers, the final score tells only some of the story.
The first thing is freshman forward Kobe Julien didn’t play. UL did not give a reason why he didn't play.
Without Julien, the Cajuns managed three double-figure scorers. Mylik Wilson and Cedric Russell led the way with 16 points apiece, while Dou Gueye had 11 points — all in the second half.
Wilson’s performance was … well, that of a talented true freshman playing a long way from home.
He did some things well — like 16 points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point territory and eight rebounds, two blocks and three steals.
The former Rayville High standout also did a few things that freshmen do — like six turnovers, and he miss 2 of 5 free throws.
Overall, the Cajuns committed 20 turnovers, including 13 in the first half, compared to 12 for Arizona State. That was a difference-maker in many ways, considering the Sun Devils outscored UL 22-3 in points off turnovers.
For the game, the Cajuns shot 33.3 percent from 3-point land, but did limit Arizona State to 23.1 percent on its 3-pointers..
UL did improve at the free-throw line, hitting 15 of 20 or better than in the earlier loss at Wyoming.
No one can say how much Julien’s presence would have affected the game, but he certainly could have helped as a rebounder with UL getting outrebounded 42-34.
It was nice to see Gueye score 11 points in the second half, but no points in the first half indicated he’s still having trouble finding his place in this offense. His skills are too varied for that to continue very long without it hurting UL’s chances of winning.
Down the road, the Cajuns will need more offense from him.
Another potentially significant feature of Saturday’s game is seven players got the vast majority of the minutes. Add Julien and it’s possible coach Bob Marlin and his staff are getting closer to settling on an eight-man rotation for down the road.