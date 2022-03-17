It’s still far too early for UL’s coaching staff to know exactly which wide receivers are going to lead the way in the fall, or how big the rotation is going to be this season.
Certainly there are the veterans like Peter LeBlanc, Donate Fleming and Michael Jefferson back as pretty good guesses.
The bigger question on this offense, though, is exactly how big will the rotation be in the fall?
“You play the guys that deserve to play,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “Sometimes it’s more, sometimes it’s less.
“I think it’s important to play guys that deserve to play and have earned the time. The things we’re asking them to do, we’re going to reward them when they do it.”
With that said, Desormeaux did leave room for how the rotation is utilized during crunch time.
“I do think we could probably be a little bit more calculated in some of the times we have some guys in there a little bit at the right times of the game,” he revealed. “But we’ve got a lot of guys that are talented out there and they deserve to play. That’s what we’ve done in the past.”
A few switches
According to Desormeaux, don’t expect a lot of position changes even though there’s a new head coach and a handful of new assistant coaches on the staff.
Two of the position changes that have been made early in spring is veteran defensive back Jayrin Wilson away from the ‘Star’ safety spot into more of a traditional safety positions, and redshirt freshman cornerback Key’savalyn Barnes also moving to safety.
“He’s been playing kind of that nickel spot, which we consider a safety, but he’s been playing as a back-end safety and he looks really good out there,” Desormeaux said of Wilson. I” think it’s things we’ve seen about their skill set.”
In both cases, Desormeaux also said the goal was to create spots where the two players could better compete for more playing time.”
With Key, it’s a little bit that we had a lot of guys at corner,” he explained. “We think that’s a better fit for him. And Jayrin, he’s got a better chance to go out there and compete for a spot where he can play a lot. We’ve got some other guys with similar skill sets that play the star position for us.
“Jayrin has shown himself to be a run-and-hit player, so playing safety is a position where we feel like he can get in the mix with those guys to compete for some time.”
Special teams talk
For most of the special teams units, nothing has changed.
The Cajuns will have the guys that handled most of the returns games back in running back Chris Smith and wide receiver Dontae Fleming on kickoffs and cornerback Eric Garror in punt returns.
Top-notch punter Rhys Byrns is also back for his senior season after another all-Sun Belt campaign.
Kicker Kenneth Almendares is expected back after missing the end of last season with an injury and he’s got company with transfer Evan Padilla and Logan Klotz.
The one area that will be manned by a newcomer is long snapper where redshirt freshman Hunter Sims and redshirt sophomore James Segrest battle for the job.
“Those two guys have worked really hard to be in this position, so we’re going to let those guys battle it out,” Desormeaux said.
Unfortunately for Sims, he’ll have to some catching up to do while battling an offseason injury and not yet able to snap in spring practice drills.
Clark’s a cornerback
Jalen Clark came to UL from Alabama Christian Academy as a playmaking quarterback.
After a redshirt season, he’s practicing full time at cornerback.
“He’s a corner,” Desormeaux said. “We have some DBs that have come in the last couple of years that we’re excited about. He’s certainly one of them. He’s learning the position. People don’t understand how technical that position is, so there’s a lot to learn in that role.
“We’re trying to immerse him in that and try to let to him learn that thing and really take off and run with it.”
There aren’t currently any needs in the return game, but Desormeaux could see Clark as a potential option in the future considering his prep days as a dual threat quarterback.
“He could be,” he said. “With his background … we have some older guys and Garror, Smith and Fleming, but I think potentially in the long run , he certainly has the ability to.”