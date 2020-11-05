UL softball coach Gerry Glasco is always trying to add to his roster and he's done it again with the addition of former Georgia outfielder Ciara Bryan.
Bryan will provide a veteran left-handed bat to the roster. The graduate transfer has been an All-SEC and NFCA All-Region honoree during his career. Bryan led Georgia with 11 home runs, 31 RBIs, 33 hits, 39 runs, 74 total bases and 15 stolen bases in 28 games during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.
Bryan will be the fifth Division I transfer added to UL's roster, along with Jade Gortarez of Arizona State, Vanessa Foreman from Arizona, Karly Heath from South Carolina and Jenna Kean from Arizona.